LIVE | Springboks Green 6-3 Springboks Gold

5m ago
44' A lot more in the way of attacking intent so far as Green win a penalty in their own 22 and they can clear their lines ...
7m ago
41' Penalty to Gold in a good position and this time Willemse turns down the points and sets up the attacking lineout!
9m ago
41' And we're off again as Willemse kicks off the 2nd half ...
19m ago
It certainly hasn't been the most entertaining 40 minutes of rugby. It may resemble a Test match in intensity, but not in quality.
And that's to be expected.
Hopefully, after the break, we'll see more in the way of try scoring opportunities.
21m ago
HALF-TIME: Springboks Green 6-3 Springboks Gold
Scorers
Springboks Green 6
Penalties: Elton Jantjies (2)
Springboks Green 3
Penalty: Damian Willemse
22m ago
40' Willemse misses again ...
23m ago
40' Offsides again from Green. Willemse will have another shot at goal, this time 40m out. He's 1/3 so far ...
24m ago
38' Willemse misses a routine kick to the left!
Green 6-3 Gold
25m ago
38' Another scrum penalty for Gold! This very kickable too ...
27m ago
35' Nizaam Carr wins a penalty on the ground for Gold. They can set up an attacking lineout here ... but Willemse has missed touch!
29m ago
34' PENALTY! No mistake from Willemse. Green 6-3 Gold ...
30m ago
33' Gold with a penalty after Green offside. They'll kick at goal again and this should be their first points for the day ...
31m ago
32' Another missed lineout as Ntubeni can't find his jumper. Problems in that area for both sides ...
32m ago
30' Penalty to Gold! 50m out ...
Willemse finds touch and sets up an attacking lineout!
33m ago
30' Willemse hits Frans Steyn hard, who knocks on. Gold scrum 50m out ...
34m ago
29' Elton Jantjies' effort is short! It stays Green 6-0 Gold ...
35m ago
27' Penalty to Gold at scrum time! 40m out and wide right ...
Elton Jantjies to have another shot at goal, but this one will be his most difficult of the evening so far.
37m ago
26' It's all Green at the moment, in that they are making far less errors than Gold. Gelant knocks on after a testing bomb from Elton Jantjies ...
39m ago
24' Big clearance kick there from Gelant! Green have a lineout all the way back on their own 22 ...
42m ago
22' PENALTY! Easy as you like from Elton, who extends the lead. Green 6-0 Gold ...
43m ago
21' Green wins the penalty, Gold offside! This is right in front ...
45m ago
20' Damian Willemse now having his head wrapped up after sustaining a nasty cut.
46m ago
19' Another scrum to Green just 25m out. Lombard made a kick ahead, but there was a knock-on from Gold ...
49m ago
17' Green now with a scrum just inside the Gold half after another lineout error ...
50m ago
16' PENALTY! No mistake from Elton Jantjies, who raises the flags! Green 3-0 Gold ...
51m ago
15' Green wins the scrum penalty, thanks to Nche, and now Elton jantjies will have a shot at goal ...
54m ago
12' Rikus Pretorius goes for the intercept, but knocks on. Gold will have a scrum just 25m out. Opportunity here ...
55m ago
11' Lineouts have been messy as another goes awry for Green. They win a penalty for offsides, though, and Jantjies kicks them up past half-way ...
57m ago
9' Willemse pushes his effort to the right and it stays 0-0 ...
57m ago
9' Willemse with his first test from the tee ...
58m ago
8' Penalty to Gold! Kitshoff makes the turnover on the ground and the decision is to kick at goal from 40m out ...
59m ago
7' Willemse clears for Gold, Penxe gathers for Green but puts a foot into touch ...
1h ago
5' Green enforce the turnover and Nohamba puts a clever kick into touch to give Green some territory ...
1h ago
5' Fair amount of tactical kicking at the moment. Gold now with a lineout 40m out ...
1h ago
3' Elton Jantjies kicks Green into safety, but they are still under pressure ...
1h ago
2' Lovely touch from Willemse, who grubbers ahead for Specman, who gathers but then loses the ball into touch.
1h ago
2' Gold set up an attacking lineout after a penalty ...
1h ago
Jaco Peyper is the referee ...
1h ago
1' Elton Jantjies kicks us off!
1h ago
The sides are out on the field!
Springboks Green are wearing green and Springboks Gold are wearing, erm, white.
1h ago
Decent weather in Cape Town. The sun is out and there is no wind. Hopefully that means lots of tries!
1h ago
We're just a few minutes away from kick-off at Newlands.
A lot being said about this being a big opportunity for some players, and that's exactly it.
If the Springboks do play in November's Rugby Championship, then there are not many chances left to impress the selectors and this is one of them.