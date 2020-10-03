LIVE | Springboks Green 6-3 Springboks Gold

loadmore

44' A lot more in the way of attacking intent so far as Green win a penalty in their own 22 and they can clear their lines ...

41' Penalty to Gold in a good position and this time Willemse turns down the points and sets up the attacking lineout!

41' And we're off again as Willemse kicks off the 2nd half ...

I know no-one is playing himself into a Bok jersey here today, but no-one deserves to be dropped either, if only because everyone is terrible. — RhymesWithRuck (@jwcoetzee) October 3, 2020

Love Sanele Nohamba's energy ... it's ever present. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) October 3, 2020

Ja nee ... a South African arm wrestle! HT 6-3 Green team. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) October 3, 2020

It certainly hasn't been the most entertaining 40 minutes of rugby. It may resemble a Test match in intensity, but not in quality. And that's to be expected. Hopefully, after the break, we'll see more in the way of try scoring opportunities.

HALF-TIME: Springboks Green 6-3 Springboks Gold Scorers Springboks Green 6 Penalties: Elton Jantjies (2) Springboks Green 3 Penalty: Damian Willemse

40' Willemse misses again ...

40' Offsides again from Green. Willemse will have another shot at goal, this time 40m out. He's 1/3 so far ...

38' Willemse misses a routine kick to the left! Green 6-3 Gold

38' Another scrum penalty for Gold! This very kickable too ...

35' Nizaam Carr wins a penalty on the ground for Gold. They can set up an attacking lineout here ... but Willemse has missed touch!

34' PENALTY! No mistake from Willemse. Green 6-3 Gold ...

33' Gold with a penalty after Green offside. They'll kick at goal again and this should be their first points for the day ...

32' Another missed lineout as Ntubeni can't find his jumper. Problems in that area for both sides ...

30' Penalty to Gold! 50m out ... Willemse finds touch and sets up an attacking lineout!

30' Willemse hits Frans Steyn hard, who knocks on. Gold scrum 50m out ...

29' Elton Jantjies' effort is short! It stays Green 6-0 Gold ...

27' Penalty to Gold at scrum time! 40m out and wide right ... Elton Jantjies to have another shot at goal, but this one will be his most difficult of the evening so far.

26' It's all Green at the moment, in that they are making far less errors than Gold. Gelant knocks on after a testing bomb from Elton Jantjies ...

24' Big clearance kick there from Gelant! Green have a lineout all the way back on their own 22 ...

22' PENALTY! Easy as you like from Elton, who extends the lead. Green 6-0 Gold ...

21' Green wins the penalty, Gold offside! This is right in front ...

20' Damian Willemse now having his head wrapped up after sustaining a nasty cut.

19' Another scrum to Green just 25m out. Lombard made a kick ahead, but there was a knock-on from Gold ...

17' Green now with a scrum just inside the Gold half after another lineout error ...

16' PENALTY! No mistake from Elton Jantjies, who raises the flags! Green 3-0 Gold ...

15' Green wins the scrum penalty, thanks to Nche, and now Elton jantjies will have a shot at goal ...

Seldom takes long for Duane Vermeulen to announce himself in a game. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) October 3, 2020

Elton playing very flat... that intercept will be on all afternoon unless Green sets a decent platform first #GreenvGold — Jon Cardinelli (@jon_cardinelli) October 3, 2020

12' Rikus Pretorius goes for the intercept, but knocks on. Gold will have a scrum just 25m out. Opportunity here ...

11' Lineouts have been messy as another goes awry for Green. They win a penalty for offsides, though, and Jantjies kicks them up past half-way ...

9' Willemse pushes his effort to the right and it stays 0-0 ...

9' Willemse with his first test from the tee ...

8' Penalty to Gold! Kitshoff makes the turnover on the ground and the decision is to kick at goal from 40m out ...

7' Willemse clears for Gold, Penxe gathers for Green but puts a foot into touch ...

5' Green enforce the turnover and Nohamba puts a clever kick into touch to give Green some territory ...

5' Fair amount of tactical kicking at the moment. Gold now with a lineout 40m out ...

3' Elton Jantjies kicks Green into safety, but they are still under pressure ...

2' Lovely touch from Willemse, who grubbers ahead for Specman, who gathers but then loses the ball into touch.

2' Gold set up an attacking lineout after a penalty ...

Jaco Peyper is the referee ...

1' Elton Jantjies kicks us off!

The sides are out on the field! Springboks Green are wearing green and Springboks Gold are wearing, erm, white.



Decent weather in Cape Town. The sun is out and there is no wind. Hopefully that means lots of tries!

?? The Golds are looking focused for the Castle Lager Springbok Showdown! #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/4UkcGhJUgx — Springboks (@Springboks) October 3, 2020

We're just a few minutes away from kick-off at Newlands.



A lot being said about this being a big opportunity for some players, and that's exactly it. If the Springboks do play in November's Rugby Championship, then there are not many chances left to impress the selectors and this is one of them.