Local rugby coaches fed up with Rassie's ref tirades - report

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images)
SA Rugby and local coaches are believed to be irate at director of rugby Rassie Erasmus over his conduct.

Erasmus was on Thursday banned for two matches by World Rugby after he posted several tweets highlighting refereeing errors. It followed South Africa's narrow defeats to Ireland (19-16) in Dublin and France (30-26) in Marseille.

Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that SA Rugby considered sending Erasmus home early from the Springboks' year-end tour of Europe.

According to the report, the governing body's president Mark Alexander, who is also in Europe alongside CEO Jurie Roux, was furious after the latest debacle. When probed for comment though, Alexander said they "do not discuss personnel matters in the media".

The Afrikaans publication added that Erasmus' suspension was merely a temporary measure to get him away from matches and out of the media, and that World Rugby was considering taking the matter further.

Furthermore, Rapport added that several local coaches and union bosses feel Erasmus' behaviour is selfish, that his ban is tarnishing SA Rugby's image and that it will have a negative affect on SA's URC teams playing abroad.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a prominent rugby boss said: "We are sick of it. It has to stop now, he has gone too far."

A leading local coach added: "We are so unhappy about this, it is incredibly amateurish and unprofessional. He is the director of rugby in South Africa. There are other teams other than the Boks that also need his attention.

"I feel good progress has been made since last year's disastrous start to the United Rugby Championship. But since then things have gone south again in terms of communication with overseas referees."

Another coach said Eramsus' tweets were ironic as South Africa's referees are "some of the worst in the world".

"As director of rugby, Rassie has a direct influence on the performances of our own referees. He sits in referee meetings," the coach said. "Yet there are blatant mistakes every week. Not only from the referees, but also from the television referees.

"Why does it only matter if Test referees make mistakes in Bok matches? That's what makes me angry. How will he feel if we coaches share a video every weekend on Twitter about how bad the referees are. It will turn into a circus."

Erasmus only recently returned to the coaching box following a similar but lengthier ban by World Rugby last year. It came after his hour-long video highlighting the display of Australian referee Nic Berry in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions. 

Before his latest ban, Erasmus insisted at a media conference in Genoa this week that he wasn't having a go at referees. 

"If I was having a go at the referee, well, I don't think Wayne Barnes would make all those [perceived] bad decisions. He's No 1 in the world and has 100 Tests under the belt," said Erasmus. 

"It's obviously something on our side we need to fix. I just want supporters to understand that. If people put a narrative to that, I can't control it." 

Erasmus tweeted again on Saturday, thanking South African fans for their support: "Thanks!! Appreciate your views and input! Lekka."



