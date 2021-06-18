Springboks

Loftus and Ellis Park confirmed as venues for Springboks v Georgia Tests

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
SA Rugby on Friday confirmed that the Springboks' two upcoming Tests against Georgia, which will serve as preparation for the British & Irish Lions series, will be played in Gauteng.

The Boks will make their return to action at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July, in the first Test against Georgia, which will also be their first outing since the Rugby World Cup final on 2 November 2019 and Jacques Nienaber's debut as head coach.

The second Test against the Lelos is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Friday, 9 July. Both matches will kick off at 19:00 and due to Covid regulations, no spectators will be allowed to attend.

It will be the Georgians' first trip to South Africa to face the Springboks and only the second time these two nations clash on the rugby field, after their pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2003, which the Springboks won 46-19.

Springbok Tests against Georgia:

Friday, 2 July: First Test - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (19:00)

Friday, 9 July: Second Test - Ellis Park, Johannesburg (19:00)

