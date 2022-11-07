40m ago

Lood de Jager leaves Bok camp as Franco Mostert gets ready for France start

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids was disheartened by Lood de Jager's shoulder injury that ruled him out of Saturday's Test against France in Marseilles.
  • De Jager has been excellent for the Springboks and has had relatively injury-free periods, even though he's had shoulder injuries in the past.
  • Franco Mostert is expected to start in his place on Saturday, with Marvin Orie slotting in on the bench.

In Toulon

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids was disheartened by Lood de Jager's tour-ending injury that saw him leave the squad on Monday.

De Jager suffered a shoulder injury that saw him exit the field in the 35th minute of last week's 19-16 loss against Ireland in Dublin.

De Jager has a history of shoulder and pectoral muscle injuries, but has had a relatively injury-free last two years that's benefitted the Boks significantly.

This means a different lock, that being Franco Mostert for all intents and purposes, will be pressed into the No 5 jersey service for Saturday's Test against France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles.

Davids, who is the forwards coach, said they'll be guided by the consultation in terms of how long De Jager will be out.

"He's not available for the game and he's just left the team this morning for further consultation," Davids said.

"As soon as the doctor informs us, we'll take it from there, but we don't have a timeline in terms of when he'll return."

Mostert replaced De Jager against Ireland and had a combative outing despite a few rolling maul malfunctions.

Mostert also scored for the Boks, and with him being the most experienced of the rotating locks in the squad, it shouldn't come as a surprise if he gets to start on Saturday.

There's also Marvin Orie as a No 5 lock who then becomes the next-best option and becomes a bench certainty in the event of a Mostert start.

Davids said De Jager's star quality will be missed, but was also confident in what they'll get out of Mostert and Orie in the No 5 jersey.  

"He's a quality player and losing him as a No 5 lock is something that we will feel," Davids said.

"Fortunately, we've got experienced campaigners in Franco and Marvin who will be able to slot into that place.

"They are accustomed to Test rugby, and it is their opportunity now. Lood's void is one that we have to fill, and we feel those two guys are capable of doing that."

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will announce his match-day squad on Tuesday. Kick-off this Saturday will be at 22:00 (SA) time.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Toulon following the Springboks on their year-end tour. 


