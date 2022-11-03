9m ago

add bookmark

Lood on Boks' 2017 Irish disaster: 'It was a low moment, but we're more experienced now'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok lock Lood de Jager says they need to have a far better outing at the Aviva Stadium than they did nearly five years ago.
  • De Jager, who is starting on Saturday, also started in SA's 38-3 hammering at the hands of Ireland in 2017.
  • De Jager adds they've also got plans in place to combat Ireland's well-constructed rolling maul.

In Dublin

Springbok lock Lood de Jager says they need to have a far better day at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday than they had on 11 November 2017.

The Boks were subjected to their heaviest defeat against the Irish when they lost 38-3 in what became the beginning of the end for then-coach Allister Coetzee.

The Springboks' match-day 23 for Saturday's 27th encounter against the Emerald Greens has 10 survivors from that game, all of whom played a critical role in the Boks' successful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

READ | Clean sweep: Nienaber aims for Bok cleanout on tour, but understands tough task awaits

De Jager started the Test at lock alongside Eben Etzebeth, who was captain that day and the Test proved to be the last one in Bok colours for prop Coenie Oosthuizen, who cried off with a knee injury.

De Jager said they're in a far better space than they were nearly five years ago when they were crushed by the hosts.

De Jager has yet to play in a Bok side that has beaten Ireland.

"It's hard to forget. It was a tough day and a low point for us," De Jager said.

"However, that was five years ago, and we've got more experience as a team, but it's still going to be a tough challenge.

Springbok team:

15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 WIllie le Roux

"We hope to have a better day in the office than we had that day."

De Jager is well aware of the lineout smarts the Irish bring, especially with the subtle changes they have with their rolling maul.

This was on display when they came back from 1-0 down to beat New Zealand 2-1 in what was a landmark Test series success in July.

The Bok maul has been a traditional strength, but it has also been well countered and prepared for by opposition teams.

ALSO READ | Life after Willie? Kolbe's selection at 15 paves a new Springbok way

De Jager said they've done their homework on Ireland's maul.

"We've had a look at that and they're a very clever team," De Jager said.

"They've got good plans and they have subtle things that can throw you off, so we have to look at what they've done through this year.

"We've come up with a plan, but I can't reveal too much, but we've got an idea of what to do at maul time."

Kick-off is at 19:30 (SA time) on Saturday.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Dublin following the Springboks on their year-end tour for News24 Sport


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksirelandlood de jagerdublinrugby
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1427 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 4769 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo