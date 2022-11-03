Lood on Boks' 2017 Irish disaster: 'It was a low moment, but we're more experienced now'

Springbok lock Lood de Jager says they need to have a far better outing at the Aviva Stadium than they did nearly five years ago.

De Jager, who is starting on Saturday, also started in SA's 38-3 hammering at the hands of Ireland in 2017.

De Jager adds they've also got plans in place to combat Ireland's well-constructed rolling maul.

In Dublin

Springbok lock Lood de Jager says they need to have a far better day at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday than they had on 11 November 2017.

The Boks were subjected to their heaviest defeat against the Irish when they lost 38-3 in what became the beginning of the end for then-coach Allister Coetzee.

The Springboks' match-day 23 for Saturday's 27th encounter against the Emerald Greens has 10 survivors from that game, all of whom played a critical role in the Boks' successful 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

READ | Clean sweep: Nienaber aims for Bok cleanout on tour, but understands tough task awaits

De Jager started the Test at lock alongside Eben Etzebeth, who was captain that day and the Test proved to be the last one in Bok colours for prop Coenie Oosthuizen, who cried off with a knee injury.

De Jager said they're in a far better space than they were nearly five years ago when they were crushed by the hosts.

? Last time out against South Africa, we scored four tries in a big win at @avivastadium!Re-live all the action from the 2017 clash against the Springboks ????#TeamOfUs | #IREvSA pic.twitter.com/mWouc8nycy — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 1, 2022

De Jager has yet to play in a Bok side that has beaten Ireland.

"It's hard to forget. It was a tough day and a low point for us," De Jager said.

"However, that was five years ago, and we've got more experience as a team, but it's still going to be a tough challenge.

Springbok team: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 WIllie le Roux

"We hope to have a better day in the office than we had that day."

De Jager is well aware of the lineout smarts the Irish bring, especially with the subtle changes they have with their rolling maul.

This was on display when they came back from 1-0 down to beat New Zealand 2-1 in what was a landmark Test series success in July.

The Bok maul has been a traditional strength, but it has also been well countered and prepared for by opposition teams.

ALSO READ | Life after Willie? Kolbe's selection at 15 paves a new Springbok way

De Jager said they've done their homework on Ireland's maul.

"We've had a look at that and they're a very clever team," De Jager said.

"They've got good plans and they have subtle things that can throw you off, so we have to look at what they've done through this year.

"We've come up with a plan, but I can't reveal too much, but we've got an idea of what to do at maul time."

Kick-off is at 19:30 (SA time) on Saturday.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Dublin following the Springboks on their year-end tour for News24 Sport



