22m ago

Losing skipper Jones for Bok clash would be a 'big loss' to Wales

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Alun Wyn Jones. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is a doubt for Saturday's Test against the Springboks in Cardiff and would be a "big loss" for the team should he miss out through injury.

That is the joint-view of Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids and loose forward Kwagga Smith, who were made available for media questions on Monday. 

Jones, playing in his 149th Test, left the field in just the 19th minute of his side's 54-16 loss to New Zealand on Saturday with a shoulder injury that is now threatening his participation this weekend. 

It is the same shoulder that almost saw him miss out on the British & Irish Lions series in South Africa in July and August, which the Springboks won 2-1. 

"For any team it's a big loss when you lose a captain with so much experience, in terms of the quality he brings as a leader but also in terms of his individual skill set," Davids said. 

"It is a big loss for them, but in terms of leadership looking at the Wales team, there are some quality guys that can take them forward.

"Losing a player who was that influential even for the British & Irish Lions is a big loss."

Smith agreed, but would not rule out another surprise Jones return to health. 

"You never know. It might be something small that they could fix for the weekend, but if he is not playing then it's definitely a loss for them," he said. 

The Boks, meanwhile, will be without wing Cheslin Kolbe and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, while star loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit is also still out injured. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30 (SA time).

