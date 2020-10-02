Lukhanyo Am excited and energised by rookies in Springbok Showdown

Lukhanyo Am is particularly excited for the youth-experience dynamic of the Springbok Showdown as he'll be involved with two of SA's brightest midfielders this weekend.

The Sharks skipper partners Rikus Pretorius for Team Gold, while facing Wandisile Simelane, who'll run out for Team Green.

Am admitted that running out in the national team colours in front of an empty stadium would be strange.

Lukhanyo Am reckons Saturday Showdown at Newlands will be particularly special for the young players who will don the Springbok jersey for the first time, even though it isn’t a Test.



The 26-year-old midfielder, along with national skipper Siya Kolisi, lead sides - Team Green and Team Gold - featuring a few Rugby World Cup-winners and young players who have come through SA Rugby’s Elite Player Development system and the Junior Springboks.

Am in particular has a lot to be excited about as he'll partner the promising and imposing Rikus Pretorius for the Gold XV, while being a direct opponent of Lions playmaker Wandisile Simelane.

"The prospect of playing with new players such as Rikus really excites me," he said.

"Like all youngsters, they have a lot of energy and enthusiasm whenever they come into a new environment. Playing opposite Wandisile will also be interesting as he is an exciting player.

"For the young guys in our squad it means a lot to be able to rub shoulders with more experienced Springboks and to have the opportunity to absorb what is happening in this environment."

And by all accounts, Am is more than willing to reciprocate.

"As Springboks we have enjoyed sharing our knowledge with them, and hopefully they can go back to their franchises as better players," said the Sharks captain.

Am admitted that running out in the national team colours in front of an empty stadium would be strange, but he said what happens between the four lines is all that counts.

"Playing in Cape Town is one of my favourite venues and but unfortunately we can't play in front of a crowd, which changes the dynamic of the environment," he said.

"Having said that, we know the playing surface here can get a bit greasy, but it will be the same for both sides and we will have to adjust and get on with the job."

Teams:

Springbok Green

15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 Jeremy Ward, 25 Kade Wolhuter

Springbok Gold

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 James Venter, 21 Vincent Tshituka, 22 Ivan van Zyl, 23 Curwin Bosch, 24 Werner Kok, 25 Manuel Rass

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff