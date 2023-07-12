Lukhanyo Am still searching for mojo as All Black Test approaches

- Lukhanyo Am hasn't been the same alchemist since injuring his knee last year.
- He goes into a Test against the All Blacks, his favourite opponents, looking to find his best form.
- The World Cup winner feels it's only a matter of time before he does so.
Lukhanyo Am goes into Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in the unfamiliar position of searching for the calling card that has made him a great Springbok – that legendary combo where intuition meets accurate execution.
Great Test careers are built on two things: the ability to do the right thing and doing it at the right time.
Few players have repeatedly got that mix right in their day jobs than Am, whose greatest highlights as a player almost always originated from seeing how things would unfold way before they did in his mind's eye.
But ever since he returned from a knee injury suffered in the first of two Rugby Championship Tests against the Wallabies in Australia last year, Am – who has specialised in seeing the unseen – has seen diminishing returns in his influence for the teams he plays for as he seeks to rediscovers his rhythm.
While he made an assisting pass for one of Kurt-Lee Arendse's hat-trick of tries against Australia in the Boks' tournament opener on Saturday, Am still looked a little out of sorts when it came to the rest of his game, his famous timing a little bit off.
The All Blacks – a team he has a history of doing well against, be it through scoring against them, putting Arendse away with an off-load from the deck, or creating a Damian de Allende try with a pass around his back – represent an opportunity for him to get his mojo back.
Am admitted that he was in search of the confidence to repeat those ruthless moments he's known for in games.
"I'm [only] one game in," he began. "I don't really want to look [too] deeply into it, I'm getting another opportunity this week and I really feel like I'm in a good space in the team. For me it's about serving the team and serving where I'm needed.
"I just want to get my confidence back and try to get back to where I was, but overall, I'm really happy with where I'm at."
Am, one of six Bok players who stayed behind for the Australia game while an advance party when to New Zealand last week, said doubling up, as it were, shouldn't be a problem for him and the players who also started against the Wallabies.
"Coming from last week's game I feel in good condition," he explained.
"I've recovered and we got straight into it. It's not really an issue, we've done it multiple times over the seasons, the New Zealand players have done the same coming back from Argentina and playing there just the other night."
Like everyone else within the Bok camp, Am was also talking improvement despite the dominant 43-12 victory over Australia.
"The camps we've had gave us enough time to gel and prepare as much as we could. Going into this week with a couple of changes to the team, I hope we'll be able to take the momentum through to this game.
"But as well as we played [against Australia], there were certain places where we felt we could have done better. This weekend we're facing a different side, so we'll be facing a different challenge to the Aussies – we know our strengths and we'll focus on them.
"There's not a lot we can change, we just need to focus on what we're good at and making it better."