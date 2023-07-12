Lukhanyo Am still searching for mojo as All Black Test approaches

But ever since he returned from a knee injury suffered in the first of two Rugby Championship Tests against the Wallabies in Australia last year, Am – who has specialised in seeing the unseen – has seen diminishing returns in his influence for the teams he plays for as he seeks to rediscovers his rhythm.

While he made an assisting pass for one of Kurt-Lee Arendse's hat-trick of tries against Australia in the Boks' tournament opener on Saturday, Am still looked a little out of sorts when it came to the rest of his game, his famous timing a little bit off.

READ | First World Cup warning shot? Springboks braced for 'epic test' in New Zealand, says Kwagga

The All Blacks – a team he has a history of doing well against, be it through scoring against them, putting Arendse away with an off-load from the deck, or creating a Damian de Allende try with a pass around his back – represent an opportunity for him to get his mojo back.

Am admitted that he was in search of the confidence to repeat those ruthless moments he's known for in games.