45m ago

Lukhanyo Am to captain inexperienced Boks in Rugby Championship?

Lukhanyo Am (Gallo)
  • A inexperienced Springbok team could take part in the Rugby Championship.
  • A report indicates that Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am is in line for the captaincy.
  • SA Rugby is believed to be eager to send a Springbok team Australia due to the financial boost it would provide.

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am has been linked to the Springbok captaincy for the Rugby Championship later this year.

According to the Sunday Times, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is pondering taking an inexperienced Springbok squad to Australia.

A source told the weekly newspaper that the Springboks' top brass reckon the team will be "ill-prepared" for the event, given the fact that New Zealand and Australia have been playing rugby for an extended period.

"They'll take a younger group, with Lukhanyo Am in the running to be the captain and they'll be looking at guys like Curwin Bosch, Aphelele Fassi and a guy like Sanele Nohamba is certainly not out of the running," the source is quoted as saying.

Despite lacking game time, SA Rugby is believed to be eager to send a Springbok team to participate due to the financial implications.

The Rugby Championship is set to be played in Australia between 7 November and 12 December, after governing body Sanzaar opted against New Zealand as hosts.

- Compiled by Sport24

