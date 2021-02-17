Lukhanyo Am to remain Sharks captain despite Siya Kolisi signing

CEO Eduard Coetzee confirmed that Lukhanyo Am would remain Sharks captain, despite the high-profile acquisition of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi was officially unveiled as a Sharks player on Wednesday at Kings Park, where he faced the media for the first time since his trade from Western Province.

Kolisi relished a reunion with former WP back row partner Sikhumbuzo Notshe in Durban.

The former Province and Stormers captain has bolstered experience within head coach Sean Everitt’s dressing room but the Sharks have resisted the temptation to bestow the captaincy of the team upon him right away.

Kolisi’s innate leadership would be critical to the team, however, said Coetzee.

"Siya led the country to World Cup victory, so yes we see him as a leader," said Coetzee.

"But are we going to make him Sharks captain? Not at the moment. Lukhanyo Am will still be Sharks captain.

"The reason for that is, we want to create an environment for Siya to thrive and we want that with the least amount of pressure possible.

"The fact that Lukhanyo has done an unbelievable job makes that argument a lot stronger.

"My discussion with Siya was that he must come here and we’ll treat him unbelievably well, like we do with all our players.

"We love to treat our players well because, if you do that, you get good results. For Siya to have added pressure, it’s not going to help him.

"Selfishly, it would have been a great thing for the Sharks to make him captain but it’s in his best interest, and Lukhanyo’s, who is a great captain, to keep Lukhanyo as captain."

Kolisi said the move presented a fresh start for him and a chance to prove himself to new teammates again.

The 50-cap Springbok, who led SA to victory in Japan in 2019, also said that he was looking forward to playing with his old teammate, eighthman Sikhumbuzo Notshe, with whom he’ll reunite in the Sharks back row.

"I believe change is good for everyone and the timing of it is really important," said Kolisi.

"He (Notshe) is really doing well. It’s going to be a fight for all of us because there are amazing loose-forwards in the team.

"What I did in the past doesn’t really matter because this is a new beginning for me. I have to prove myself once again and I believe this is the perfect time for it.

"Last year was really tough for me, with all the injuries.

"I’m my own biggest critic. I know that if I don’t do well on the field, everything else I do off it doesn’t really matter.

"I want to make sure I’m fighting [for my place] and I’m excited to play with guys like Notshe and fight for positions with them."