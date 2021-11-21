Magnificent Mapimpi sets new Bok record as Pollard reaches milestone

Makazole Mapimpi continued his stunning international career on Saturday with yet another try against England at Twickenham.

It leaves the 31-year-old with a staggering 20 tries - 100 points - from his 25 Test matches to date.

He has now reached that milestone quicker than any other Springbok before him, with that record previously belonging to Bryan Habana, who reached 20 tries in 27 Tests.

There was also a milestone for Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard, who kicked five penalties on the night to become the third South African in history to reach 600 Test points.

Pollard sits behind Morne Steyn (742) and Percy Montgomery (893) on that list.