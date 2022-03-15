Springboks

Makazole Mapimpi documentary will 'serve his life story' - director Bongani Morgan

Kamva Somdyala
Makazole Mapimpi (Getty)
  • MAP1MP1, a documentary chronicling the life of Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi, will hit screens at the end of the month.
  • It tracks Mapimpi's upbringing from rural Tsholomnqa to his well documented rugby exploits.
  • It will play on SuperSport's rugby and Grandstand channels at 20:00 on 27 March.

A deep-dive documentary into the life of Springbok and Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi is set to hit screens at the end of the month.

Mapimpi made history at the World Cup in 2019 by becoming the first South African to ever score a try for the Springboks in a final. From there, his story gets better on the field: he has scored a try against every team he has played against internationally.

Now, after an initial delay, MAP1MP1 is ready for the world.

After Rassie Erasmus broke down chronicling his star winger "having no one" on the eve of the World Cup final, it was very clear that he (Mapimpi) needed his own production for his remarkable story.

The Springbok jersey was designed in a way that allowed players to have images (be it fans or family members) inserted as a collage onto the number on their back.

Mapimpi, a sobbing Erasmus relayed in the documentary, "only had photos of himself". 

The 31-year-old, who lost his mother, older brother and sister before he came into prominence as a rugby player, told his coach that he didn't have anyone's picture to emblazon on there.

"He doesn't play for one thing ... he's just got a massive heart."

READ | Rassie breaks down in tears recalling Mapimpi's tough upbringing

Now MAP1MP1 director Bongani Morgan has brought Mapimpi's story to life and is lending "a canvas to the Springbok story".

And while he remains the centrepiece of the story, there are other gems to look out for, said Morgan.

It's a story for everyone from "the rugby fanboys who like to analyse stories, to the everyday person who can watch a good story about hopes and dreams ... a story that is very much true," said Morgan.

"The story starts with his family ... we made the journey to Twecu (part of rural Tsholomnqa, just outside East London) and it was important to get the tone of where he comes from."

What that trip has offered the story is fine contributions from teachers and coaches alike.

"Our intention is to serve his life story and to understand the greater themes that emerge from his story," added Morgan.

The late isiXhosa commentator Kaunda Ntunja, who famously gave us the "bubby" turn of phrase, said this of Mapimpi's try in the final against England: "That's the first try we've ever scored in the World Cup final and scored, by possibly the player that has come from the most hopeless situation, in the history of Springbok rugby".

MAP1MP1 is set for release on 27 March, on SuperSport Rugby and SuperSport Grandstand.

Watch the trailer below:

