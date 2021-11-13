Mapimpi magic and dominant pack guide Springboks to comfortable win over Scots

Makazole Mapimpi's searing pace and insatiable hunger for crossing the whitewash, along with a dominant pack, proved the decisive factors in the Springboks' 30-15 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

It's was yet again an extremely effective if imperfect effort from the world champions in a match where the longstanding talking points of their 2021 season were once again very much evident.

Maximising scoring opportunities, particularly from attacking platforms in their opponents' 22m area, remains a glaring deficiency, while the Boks' vaunted dose of slow poison in the second half eventually overshadowed what was a taxing first 40 minutes dealing with Angus Gardner's whistle.

Soothing over those concerns, however, is Mapimpi's cracking try-scoring ratio, his brace meaning that he's now scored 19 tries from 23 Tests.

Those scores weren't merely special for the fact that they were expertly crafted and rounded off, but also because it took the wind out of the Scots' sail just when it seemed as if they were gaining the ascendancy.

After wasting several attacking opportunities - be it by turning down nine points in kickable goals or botching two 5m line-outs - the Boks were put under pressure by a cracking break by SA-born winger Duhan van der Merwe, which led to flyhalf Finn Russell nailing a long-range penalty for the home side to lead 3-0.

Asked to defend more, Lukhanyo Am made a fine steal in midfield, speedily created the transition to attack, which featured some brilliant hands and passing from Damian de Allende and Siya Kolisi to free their speedster on the outside.

Then, early in the second half after Scotland had got themselves back into the game at the end of the first with a superb try for fullback and skipper Stuart Hogg, which featured some nifty quick passing (even if the clincher was probably forward), Mapimpi was at it again.

Am was the vulture at the breakdown again, this time allowing De Allende to find space on the openside and then conjuring up a delicious off-load to the South African winger.

It was the type of score that actually frustrates the critics: if the Boks can produce such moments of incision, why can't they deliver them when they are on the front foot?

Nonetheless, that try gave the South Africans breathing space as they employed their grinding power game with glee after that.

The replacement front row of Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch - after an inauspicious start following their strange summoning right before half-time for the performing starters of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane - found their mojo at the rucks, while the duo of Kolisi and Etzebeth were simply marauding.

The Boks' momentum was also positively affected by the introduction of Cobus Reinach, who simply just seemed more comfortable changing into half-ton bakkie instead of a racing car than the ponderous, out-of-depth Herschel Jantjies.

For all their guts and attacking potential, the hosts simply didn't have the nous and class to cage the Boks.

Point scorers:

Scotland - (10) 15

Tries: Stuart Hogg (2)

Conversion: Finn Russell

Penalty: Russell



Springboks - (8) 30

Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2)

Conversion: Elton Jantjies

Penalties: Jantjies (3), Handre Pollard (2), Frans Steyn