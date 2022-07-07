Marcell giddy about Bok return, rekindling friendships: 'You never take this for granted'

For many months Marcell Coetzee had to bat away questions about seemingly being out of favour for the Springboks because he had to focus on his Bulls captaincy.

Finally, the stalwart 31-year-old can rave again about the Green-and-Gold, stating that one never takes the honour for granted.

Coetzee has particularly enjoyed rekindling his friendships with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth.

For the best part of a year, Marcell Coetzee had to regularly and politely bat away questions about his Springbok ambitions as well as a perception that the national coaching staff was perhaps ignoring him.

To his credit, leading the Bulls in their ultimately successful United Rugby Championship campaign was his priority.

Hearteningly, Coetzee's recall for Saturday's second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein has belatedly provided everyone a glimpse again of just how passionate the 31-year-old flanker still is about representing the national side.

"When I heard my name being read out a few weeks ago, it was as unbelievable as the first time," said the Bulls skipper.

"Believe me, you never take it for granted. I last played in 2019 and before that, there was a four-year gap between my Bok appearances, and in those breaks, you realise what you had when you were with the Boks and how much you want it back.

"Every Test is special, be it against the All Blacks or Wales. Every game brings its own uniqueness and it is up to you as an individual to be accountable for your own preparations and ensure you are ready."

READ | Roos rise conjures 'what if' Augustus remained in SA: 'It helps your Bok chances to stay'

While Coetzee would have no problem forging relationships with various new teammates, he readily admitted that he's particularly excited to see Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth.

"Being back in the system is phenomenal. When I first walked back into the camp, it was so special to see my old pals, guys like Eben and Pieter-Steph, and you know you are back in the family, and then you meet the faces that are new to you," he said.

"That's what the Springboks are all about - the blending together of different personalities."

Neatly, the three friends will have to take the lead in providing calmness and leadership to an inexperienced Bok combination featuring no less than six debutants.

One of them, the currently irrepressible Evan Roos, forms a formidable-looking loose trio with Coetzee and Du Toit.

"Pieter-Steph was the world player of the year so he brings massive experience and class. Evan has had an exceptional season for the Stormers so it is good for him to be rewarded. He has incredible potential," said Coetzee.

"The challenge for us as a loose trio is to quickly build the synergy and cohesion from our various strengths. But yes, these are men you want next to you and we can't wait for the weekend."

Allowing Roos to be un-shackled from the mental pressures that come from being on debut is an overall objective for senior men like Coetzee.

"I've told the younger guys to just take it all in and don't let the build-up overwhelm you mentally," he said.



"Remember what you did to brought you here. Every player has something special that resulted in him being selected.



"Never forget that. Concentrate on your strengths and enjoy the moment."

Kick-off is at 17:05.