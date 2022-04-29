Springboks

42m ago

add bookmark

Mark Alexander outlines objectives for his final term as SA Rugby president

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
Mark Alexander. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Mark Alexander. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
(Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Mark Alexander has been re-elected for another term as SA Rugby president.
  • Alexander, who has been at the helm since 2016, has confirmed this will be his final term.
  • Alexander says his off-field focus will be on digital initiatives and fan engagement, as well as a game-changing private equity transaction.

Mark Alexander, who was re-elected as SA Rugby president on Friday, says the future aim of the organisation will be on game-changing off-field initiatives.

Alexander has been at the helm of SA Rugby since the departure of Oregan Hoskins in October 2016.

On Friday, he beat the challenge of Mbulelo Gidane, the vice-president of the Eastern Province Rugby Union.

Alexander thanked the SA Rugby members for their vote of confidence and said his focus remained on continuing the work to make South African rugby truly sustainable while maintaining world-class standards.

"I am honoured to re-elected as president of such an important organisation in the South African social landscape," Alexander said in a statement.

"This will be my last term and there is much work to be done and important decisions to be taken while we begin the process of succession planning for the introduction of new blood.

"We are slowly coming out from the shadow of the pandemic and must now accelerate our strategic imperatives."

'Exciting times ahead for our sport'

Alexander said the priorities off the field remained focused on digital initiatives and fan engagement, as well as the completion of a private equity transaction that had the potential to be game-changing for the sport.

"Such a transaction will provide external capital to invest in our objectives and put SARU in a stronger financial position for the immediate and longer term," Alexander said.

"It will allow us to accelerate our digital plans, place SA Rugby firmly in the global market and provide a reserves capacity to weather future pandemics."

Alexander added it would additionally allow SA Rugby to associate its teams and events with the best brands in the world, maximising revenue streams in the best rugby markets internationally through commercial collaboration.

"We are still in recovery from the impact of the pandemic, and the global financial crisis before it, and we have immediate short-term challenges," he said.

"But there are great opportunities and exciting times ahead for our sport and for South African rugby if we stayed focused on delivering on our mandate.

"The growth and potential for women's rugby in South Africa is enormous and it was particularly gratifying to break new ground at the Annual Meeting to have female representatives from all our members in attendance. We are at the start of a very exciting journey in the women's game.

“The relaxation of the final restrictions on venue attendance is the last piece in the short-term jigsaw. We look forward to being able to host sell-out crowds when the Springboks return to action in July."

The Springboks open their season with a three-Test series against Wales starting at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 2 July.

The second Test is in Bloemfontein on 9 July and the final one in Cape Town on 16 July.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyherman mostertmark alexanderrugby
loading... Live
Bulls 17
Glasgow Warriors 10
View More
loading... Live
Munster 0
Cardiff Rugby 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 1871 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 1757 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo