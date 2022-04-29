Mark Alexander outlines objectives for his final term as SA Rugby president

Mark Alexander has been re-elected for another term as SA Rugby president.

Alexander, who has been at the helm since 2016, has confirmed this will be his final term.

Alexander says his off-field focus will be on digital initiatives and fan engagement, as well as a game-changing private equity transaction.

Mark Alexander, who was re-elected as SA Rugby president on Friday, says the future aim of the organisation will be on game-changing off-field initiatives.

Alexander has been at the helm of SA Rugby since the departure of Oregan Hoskins in October 2016.

On Friday, he beat the challenge of Mbulelo Gidane, the vice-president of the Eastern Province Rugby Union.

Alexander thanked the SA Rugby members for their vote of confidence and said his focus remained on continuing the work to make South African rugby truly sustainable while maintaining world-class standards.

"I am honoured to re-elected as president of such an important organisation in the South African social landscape," Alexander said in a statement.

"This will be my last term and there is much work to be done and important decisions to be taken while we begin the process of succession planning for the introduction of new blood.

"We are slowly coming out from the shadow of the pandemic and must now accelerate our strategic imperatives."

'Exciting times ahead for our sport'

Alexander said the priorities off the field remained focused on digital initiatives and fan engagement, as well as the completion of a private equity transaction that had the potential to be game-changing for the sport.

"Such a transaction will provide external capital to invest in our objectives and put SARU in a stronger financial position for the immediate and longer term," Alexander said.

"It will allow us to accelerate our digital plans, place SA Rugby firmly in the global market and provide a reserves capacity to weather future pandemics."

Alexander added it would additionally allow SA Rugby to associate its teams and events with the best brands in the world, maximising revenue streams in the best rugby markets internationally through commercial collaboration.

"We are still in recovery from the impact of the pandemic, and the global financial crisis before it, and we have immediate short-term challenges," he said.

"But there are great opportunities and exciting times ahead for our sport and for South African rugby if we stayed focused on delivering on our mandate.

"The growth and potential for women's rugby in South Africa is enormous and it was particularly gratifying to break new ground at the Annual Meeting to have female representatives from all our members in attendance. We are at the start of a very exciting journey in the women's game.

“The relaxation of the final restrictions on venue attendance is the last piece in the short-term jigsaw. We look forward to being able to host sell-out crowds when the Springboks return to action in July."

The Springboks open their season with a three-Test series against Wales starting at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 2 July.

The second Test is in Bloemfontein on 9 July and the final one in Cape Town on 16 July.



