Marx: Boks ready to 'empty their tanks' at Twickenham

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says they are more than happy to empty the tank against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Test will be South Africa's 13th and last of the year at a ground where they haven't won since 2014.

Marx adds that the threat of England's forward pack isn't to be underestimated.

In London

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says they're more than keen to empty their tanks when they face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 45th encounter between the nations will be South Africa's 13th and last one of what has been a long and competitive year.

In some ways, it may also define South Africa's season where they've been irresistible and borderline unplayable when good.

They've also been profligate and inaccurate in some of their losses, with the disappointing part of their defeats being that some has come back-to-back.

READ | Akona Ndungane hails Springboks' depth: 'It's a nice headache to have'

Marx admitted that Twickenham had become a bit of a bogey for the Boks, with their last win at the ground coming in 2014.

However, he said they were more than happy to leave everything on the field.

"We've given our best in every Test that we've played in, regardless of whether it's the first or the last one," Marx said.

"In some, things went our way and in others, they didn't. I think the guys are excited and keen to play against England.

"Especially here where we haven't won in a while, and I haven't won at Twickenham. I think the guys are excited and keen to empty their tanks."

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

The mixed signals coming from England's squad about to the composition of their forwards isn't something Marx has been overly worried about.

With England coach Eddie Jones announcing his match-day 23 on Thursday, it is expected that he'll field three tall timbers to combat South Africa's lineout and maul threat.

To accommodate another lock, Jones is expected to move Maro Itoje to flank to increase England's lineout options.

While South Africa's lineout has been functional, their maul has come under serious examination by Ireland and France.

Marx said they know what to expect from England's forwards, who are looked after by former Bok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.

READ | Boks: Roos may have to police England battering ram

"We know how good England's pack is and I'm not going to say what we've come up with," Marx said.

"We've worked really hard this week on focusing on ourselves and what we can improve from the previous games.

"We've seen how good and how dominant England's pack has been, so we know we've got a great challenge awaiting us at the set-piece."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 19:30 (SA time).







