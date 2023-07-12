1h ago

Share

Marx, De Klerk pay tribute to Bok teammate Frans Steyn

accreditation
Nicolette Lategan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans Steyn during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Park in September. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Frans Steyn during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Park in September. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok teammates Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx have paid tribute to veteran Frans Steyn.
  • The Bok utility back announced his retirement from professional rugby on Tuesday.
  • A knee injury forced the Springbok great to give up on ambitions of a fourth World Cup appearance in France later this year.

World Cup-winning teammates Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx paid tribute to Springbok veteran utility back Frans Steyn, who announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect on Tuesday.

A knee injury forced the 36-year-old Bok stalwart Steyn, who was a critical member of South Africa's squad in their title-winning campaigns in 2007 and 2019, to give up on ambitions of a fourth World Cup appearance in France later this year.

"He's an unbelievable person and an even better rugby player," Springbok hooker Marx, who is in New Zealand ahead of the Boks' Rugby Championship clash with old foe the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday, said in tribute to Steyn.

"The career he had is unbelievable, the achievements speak for themselves. A massive congrats to him ... I am lost for words to say how incredible his career has been. 

"All the best to him for the next chapter of his life."

READ | Double World Cup winner Frans Steyn retires: 'I have given it my everything and I have no regrets'

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk recalled playing with Steyn towards the end of the former Sharks, Montpellier, Racing and Cheetahs utility back's career.

"In 2019, it was great to be playing with him and to experience the type of person that he is - a huge guy," De Klerk said.

"He cares so much for the team and the Springboks. We've seen that. He's prepared to do anything for his teammates. I think he's the youngest guy to ever win the World Cup. The things he did with kicking and how he played was amazing.

"I think he is looking forward to the future now and some time with his family. He is a great person and we are going to miss him here at the Springboks."

Steyn, who in 2021 surpassed Victor Matfield as the longest-serving Springbok with an international career that spans back to his Bok debut at wing in 2006, indeed holds the record as the youngest player to win a World Cup (2007) as a 20-year-old (and a 159 days) with golden locks a monstrous boot.

His last Test appearance was against Argentina in Durban in September last year, when he played at flyhalf. 

The Bok veteran played 78 Tests, scoring 165 points, including 11 tries.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksfrans steynmalcolm marxfaf de klerkrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 247 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 638 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1903 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2363 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 621 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 348 votes
Jake White
7% - 714 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 3951 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo