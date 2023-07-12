Marx, De Klerk pay tribute to Bok teammate Frans Steyn

Springbok teammates Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx have paid tribute to veteran Frans Steyn.

World Cup-winning teammates Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx paid tribute to Springbok veteran utility back Frans Steyn, who announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect on Tuesday.

A knee injury forced the 36-year-old Bok stalwart Steyn, who was a critical member of South Africa's squad in their title-winning campaigns in 2007 and 2019, to give up on ambitions of a fourth World Cup appearance in France later this year.

"He's an unbelievable person and an even better rugby player," Springbok hooker Marx, who is in New Zealand ahead of the Boks' Rugby Championship clash with old foe the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday, said in tribute to Steyn.

"The career he had is unbelievable, the achievements speak for themselves. A massive congrats to him ... I am lost for words to say how incredible his career has been.

"All the best to him for the next chapter of his life."

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk recalled playing with Steyn towards the end of the former Sharks, Montpellier, Racing and Cheetahs utility back's career.

"In 2019, it was great to be playing with him and to experience the type of person that he is - a huge guy," De Klerk said.

"He cares so much for the team and the Springboks. We've seen that. He's prepared to do anything for his teammates. I think he's the youngest guy to ever win the World Cup. The things he did with kicking and how he played was amazing.

"I think he is looking forward to the future now and some time with his family. He is a great person and we are going to miss him here at the Springboks."

Steyn, who in 2021 surpassed Victor Matfield as the longest-serving Springbok with an international career that spans back to his Bok debut at wing in 2006, indeed holds the record as the youngest player to win a World Cup (2007) as a 20-year-old (and a 159 days) with golden locks a monstrous boot.

His last Test appearance was against Argentina in Durban in September last year, when he played at flyhalf.

The Bok veteran played 78 Tests, scoring 165 points, including 11 tries.