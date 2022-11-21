Marx says Boks won't rest on their laurels ahead of tough England Test

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says they'll refuse to rest on their attacking laurels despite a rip-roaring 63-21 win against Italy.

The Boks scored nine tries from different facets of play, with Marx also scoring from a rolling maul that's come under scrutiny.

Marx said their big win was a team effort, even though the 'Bomb Squad' absolutely blew away Italy in the second half.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says the team will refuse to rest on their attacking laurels ahead of a tough Test against England at Twickenham this weekend.

The Springboks scored nine tries in Saturday's 63-21 annihilation of Italy in Genoa, as compared to the two each scored against Ireland and France in the dramatic defeats in Dublin and Marseille.

England, who came back from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday evening, will pose a different attacking and defensive question for the Boks.

Marx, who scored from a rolling maul, said they were happy with their attacking display, but they'll have to be sharper against England.

"It's hard to say because there was a lot more attacking rugby and we held onto the ball for a bit longer," Marx said.

"There are different [scenarios]... also you have a different game with different circumstances. The attack was a circumstance of this game.

"We'll see on Monday how things went and after analysing, we'll see. We're extremely happy with the win, but we still have a job to do next week."

The impact of the bench, or the 'Bomb Squad' as it's known, couldn't be underestimated.



The Boks led 18-13 at half-time, with Italy narrowing down the deficit to two points before the Boks took them to the cleaners.

The Boks won the second-half 45-8, but Marx made sure to credit the starters who softened up the hosts before the second half barrelling.

"The guys that started did an excellent job. It's not just the six-man bomb squad that comes out and makes the difference," Marx said.

"It's the guys that come out at the start who put the pressure on. You could see the pressure they were under in the first 20 minutes and mistakes led to them getting out of their tricky areas.

"It's a 23-man effort as the guys who started did a wonderful job."