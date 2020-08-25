Massive blow for Boks as World Cup winner Snyman ruled out for 6 months

World Cup winner RG Snyman has been ruled out for at least six months with a knee injury.

Snyman was injured in Saturday's PRO14 clash between his new club Munster and Leinster.

The injury rules Snyman out of this year's Rugby Championship.

Munster coach Johann van Graan received the news he was dreading on Tuesday, as World Cup winner Snyman was diagnosed with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury after falling hard in the 7th minute of his side’s 27-25 PRO14 loss to Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

The big Springbok, who was signed alongside fellow World Cup winner Damian de Allende as the two big moves in the summer for Munster, is unlikely to see action again until late in the new season.

Closer to home, he will be unavailable for November's Rugby Championship where the Boks will look to defend the title they won in 2019.

Snyman limped off and the worst was feared, something that was confirmed by the club on Tuesday morning when the ACL injury was diagnosed. Normally an ACL injury requires six to nine months on the sidelines, something that will hit Munster hard after recruiting the Springbok World Cup winner.

"It has been confirmed that the province’s newest debutant, RG Snyman, sustained an ACL tear in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s PRO14 encounter against Leinster," a team statement said.

"The lock will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management."

Munster also received further bad news when former Stormers lock Jean Kleyn and Irish prop Dave Kilcoyne were ruled out for undisclosed periods with neck ligament and ankle injuries, respectively.

"Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn have also been ruled out for the immediate future with both players requiring rehabilitation periods for respective ankle and neck ligament injuries."

Munster face a tough test in the final round of PRO14 this weekend against Connacht, a game they need to win to ensure their spot in the semifinals of the PRO14 tournament.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff