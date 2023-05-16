31m ago

Match officials named for Rugby Championship and Springboks' RWC warm-up Tests

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Mathieu Raynal (Getty)
Mathieu Raynal (Getty)

  • New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe will officiate the sold-out Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and Australia on Saturday, 8 July.
  • France's Mathieu Raynal will officiate the away encounter against the All Blacks in Auckland.
  • South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee one Rugby Championship match and two World Cup warm-up clashes.

The match officials for the Rugby Championship and the Springboks' warm-up Tests before the 2023 Rugby World Cup were named on Tuesday.

A shortened Rugby Championship sees South Africa playing against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina in July.

Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand) will officiate the sold-out Australia match in Pretoria on Saturday, 8 July, while Mathieu Raynal (France) will hold the whistle in their Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, 15 July. 

Ireland's Andrew Brace will take charge of their final Test in the competition against Argentina in Johannesburg on Saturday, 29 July.

The Springboks play three warm-up games before the Rugby World Cup, with Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) presiding over the first match, set for Saturday, 5 August, against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Brace is in charge of the clash against Wales two weeks later on Saturday, 19 August, while England's Matthew Carley will officiate the final warm-up match against the All Blacks in London on Friday, 25 August.

Meanwhile, South African referee, Jaco Peyper, will officiate three internationals: the Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney (Saturday, 15 July, and two Rugby World Cup warm-up games between Georgia and the USA on Saturday, 19 August, and England vs Fiji on Saturday, 26 August.


