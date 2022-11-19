1h ago

Matfield says Boks need to find 'winning habit': 'There is character'

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
Former Springbok captain and lock Victor Matfield
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Victor Matfield believes that the Springboks need to build confidence and get into the habit of winning.
  • The Springboks are hoping to break their winless streak in Europe against Italy on Saturday in Genoa.
  • Matfield reckons the Springboks can close out and be clinical against an in-form Italian outfit.

In Sun City

Former Springbok lock and captain Victor Matfield insists the Springboks need to be clinical to get back to winning ways on Saturday in their year-end tour.

The Springboks face an in-form Italian side on Saturday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris as they look to get back to winning ways in their year-end Test tour.

LIVE | On tour with the Springboks

Matfield, who played 127 Tests for the Springboks, believes that the Springboks were on the unfortunate end of the results as they lost to Ireland and France.

"Yes, I think they've been playing pretty well. I think the first time that I saw Ireland and Johnny Sexton under pressure, where the things they know which options to hit because he didn't have time," Matfield told News24 on Friday at the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City.

"And then against France, I mean to get a red card against the number two team in the world at home and going 13-nil down and then to come back like that ... it just shows how much character is in the team.

"I think we've got a fantastic team, but winning is a habit, but unfortunately, so is losing, so we'd like to see them when they're in the game with a few minutes to go to close out those games."

Italy has only won one Test against the Springboks in 15 Tests, the team comes off the back of a Samoa (49-17) and Wallabies (28-27) win. 

Matfield says South Africa needs to be more clinical as they build towards to their Rugby World Cup defence next year in France.

"Other than that, I think we're in a good space. They may be being a little bit more clinical when they get into the 22 and to make sure when we get there, we get points on the board," said Matfield.

"I think this is a nice weekend for them to build some confidence and then if we can beat England in their last weekend, it will be a nice confident booster until next year's World Cup."

Matfield is taking part in the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational event at the Lost City Golf Course in Sun City on Saturday and Sunday.

Kick-off is at 15:00 SA time.

Teams:

Italy

15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Pierre Bruno, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (captain), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Substitutes: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 David Sisi, 20 Manuel Zuliani, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Edoardo Padovani, 23 Tommaso Menoncello

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok

Read more on:
springboksvictor matfieldrugby
