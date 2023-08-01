Mbonambi skippers Boks against Pumas, prop Steenekamp set for debut

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks for the first time as he leads the team to take on Argentina.

A much-changed side will face the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening.

Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp will debut from the bench, while Jean-Luc du Preez and Herschel Jantjies were also named among the substitutes.

The Springbok team to take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday shows 13 changes from the one that scraped a win over the Pumas by a point at Ellis Park last week.

One of those changes sees uncapped prop Gerhard Steenekamp named on the bench, while hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain South Africa for the first time.

A host of changes to the #Springboks team as more players are given a run in Buenos Aires - more here: https://t.co/EZ6M5JIKt7 ????#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/ySCA8FpAJv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 1, 2023

Mbonambi, who will earn his 60th Test cap this weekend, takes over the captain's responsibilities in the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi, who is making encouraging progress following surgery to his knee, and stand-in captains Eben Etzebeth and Duane Vermeulen, who remained behind in South Africa with a group of players in a conditioning camp.



Steenekamp, who has progressed through the South African rugby ranks in the past few seasons after representing the Junior Springboks and after making a strong statement for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship, will become Springbok No 933 when he comes off the bench.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a vastly different matchday squad to the side that defeated Argentina 22-21 in Johannesburg last week, with only two players retaining their places in the starting team: flyhalf Manie Libbok and lock Marvin Orie.

Nienaber also named a rejigged bench, with utility forward Jean-Luc du Preez and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies donning the jersey for the first time this season.

Mbonambi will form a solid front row with props Trevor Nyakane and Thomas du Toit, while Jean Kleyn will earn his second start in a lock combination with Orie.

Lood de Jager has come down with illness and has not been selected.

Nienaber also named a physical loose trio with flankers Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert, and No 8 Jasper Wiese, while experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach will join forces with Libbok at halfback.

The backline features grunt and class as Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie (both wings), and Damian Willemse (fullback) form an exciting back three, while Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am – who has been named vice-captain for the match – will pair up in the midfield.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been declared fit to play after suffering a finger injury on Saturday and will provide backline cover with Jesse Kriel and Jantjies on a bench featuring a five-three split in favour of the forwards.

"This selection includes plenty of Rugby World Cup and Lions Series winners as well as a former Irish international in Jean Kleyn, and this just shows the quality of the depth we have,” said Nienaber.

"We've been emphasising the importance of giving as many players as possible a fair chance to show what they can do with an eye on finalising our Rugby World Cup squad, so we are pleased to give Herschel and Jean-Luc an opportunity to play.

"This is going to be a massive physical battle, and there will be a lot of pressure on the players mentally and physically, which is exactly the type of situation we would like to see them in as we enter our World Cup warm-up games."

Nienaber admitted that while this may be a vastly different team to last week, most of the players had extended experience of the Springbok environment and knew the importance of taking the opportunity to impress.

"There's a fair bit of experience within this squad, and apart from Gerhard, most of the players have been in the selection mix in the last two seasons," said Nienaber.

"There is not a player in our enlarged squad who is fully confident that he will be in the World Cup squad, so the competition for places is intense.

"Each one of the players is desperate for an opportunity to play, and it's evident in the way they've been training and in the hard work they've been doing off the field, so we're excited to see what they bring this weekend."

Nienaber was pleased with the speed at which the players acclimatised to the time zone in Argentina and said they were preparing for another hard grind at Velez Sarsfield.

"Argentina have shown in the last two seasons that they are a force to be reckoned with, and they are particularly tough to beat at home," said Nienaber.

“They pride themselves on their physicality and set pieces, and they have an unbelievable fighting spirit, so we are anticipating another feisty battle against them."

Springboks

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse