'Mum's on my case': Rassie hints at Twitter stayaway for World Cup, explains why Boks want Owens

Rassie Erasmus has hinted that he may avoid using Twitter during this year's Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus says the social media posts that got him into hot water prompted his interest in getting Nigel Owens as a referee coach for the Boks.

The SA Rugby director of rugby hasn't tweeted since 11 February, when he took offence to comments made by former Bok coach Nick Mallett.

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has hinted at staying off Twitter during this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Erasmus' Twitter rants landed him in trouble in recent times, with World Rugby issuing Erasmus with a two-Test ban late last year when he questioned the refereeing on the Springboks' year-end tour.

The ban mean that Erasmus was unable to participate in match-day activities for South Africa's final two Tests of 2022 - against Italy in Genoa and England at Twickenham.

Erasmus had been banned earlier for a longer period following his hour-long video highlighting the display of Australian referee Nic Berry in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

Erasmus' most recent Tweet was on 11 February when he hit out at former Springbok coach Nick Mallett for perceived criticisms levelled at the director of rugby.

In a wide-ranging interview with UK publication Daily Mail, Erasmus hinted that he was taking a break from Twitter.

"Even the way I talk, sometimes people think it's aggressive. When you've known me a while you know it's not aggressive. We definitely want to change that view. Prior to those two incidents (Erasmus' bans), we never had stuff like that. It will take hard work to change," Erasmus said.

It's part of the reason why Erasmus is eager to sign former Test referee Nigel Owens to help the Boks at the World Cup.

"I don't want to talk myself into a hole again here," Erasmus added. "We basically felt we have to repair this because, obviously, there's not a great relationship (with referees and World Rugby). We want to reset that. It's a genuine need for us to change.

"If we get our way, we will have him (Owens) as soon as possible. We are very aligned in terms of the way World Rugby's going with safety, tackling, head contact. So it's the perception of whether or not something's okay when we send it to World Rugby.

"Maybe Nigel could talk to them for us. And then there's his knowledge in reviews, previews, videos. We want someone to be a full-on management member. It would be great."

When probed whether he would be deleting Twitter at the World Cup to avoid running into any trouble, Erasmus quipped: "Errr ... let's open it up when everyone is nice and calm about everything. I'll keep quiet, my mum is on my case!"

