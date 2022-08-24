Springboks

Munster confirmed as midweek opponents on Springboks' end-of-year tour

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
The Springboks have added Munster to their midweek match schedule for their end-of-year tour which begins in Dublin on 5 November.

The SA Select XV will face the Irish giants on 10 November at a venue yet to be determined.

A clash against the Bristol Bears (17 November) had already been confirmed by SA Rugby and now Munster are in on the action.

Springbok year-end tour fixtures:

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa vs Ireland (Dublin – Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA Select XV vs Munster (venue TBC)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille – Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA Select XV v Bristol Bears (Bristol – Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferarris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London – Twickenham)

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was delighted about the announcement of the fixture against Munster, who he has an intense familiarity with having served as a member of the team's coaching staff with SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus between 2016 and 2018 before returning to South Africa.

"We haven't had a proper rugby tour with midweek games in several years, so we are very excited about this opportunity," said Nienaber.

"We will obviously have to be creative in how we split our management staff and players so that the Test team and SA Select XV will have everything they need to be as prepared as possible for their respective matches, but the benefits of this tour is going to massive in the development of our coaches and players."

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan was equally excited about the match and said: "We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over 50 years and we are grateful to the Irish Rugby Football Union and SA Rugby for all their assistance in making this happen."

 
munsterspringboksrugby
