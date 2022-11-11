1h ago

add bookmark

Munster make history to floor disjointed South Africa A

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Munster players celebrate as Diarmuid Barron, hidden, scores their against South Africa A in Cork. (Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
Munster players celebrate as Diarmuid Barron, hidden, scores their against South Africa A in Cork. (Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)

Irish province Munster made history on Thursday night when they beat a South African touring side for the first time.

Munster thoroughly deserved their 28-14 win against a disjointed South Africa A outfit.

AS IT HAPPENED | Munster v SA A

The game was played in front of a sell-out crowd of 41 400 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

It was the largest ever attendance for a rugby match in Munster as the province played their first-ever game at the famous Cork venue.

Munster thoroughly deserved their win, having put SA A to the sword with some slick backline moves and an impressive high-tempo game despite the driving Cork rain.  

The hosts ran in four tries via Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley, with Ben Healy converting all four tries.

SA A's tries came from Aphelele Fassi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe, with Johan Goosen and Gianni Lombard adding the conversions.

SA A had some ascendancy at scrum time, but that was about the only area of the game in which they impressed.

Munster exposed the tourists' leaky defence out wide and there was no real structure to the South African game.

The South Africans have to markedly improve if they are to notch a win against English side Bristol Bears next week.

It was the first time in the professional era that Munster had faced South Africa, with the previous encounters taking place in 1951 (Thomond Park), 1960 (Musgrave Park) and 1970 (Thomond Park).

South Africa won 11-6 in 1951 - a tour of Ireland, Britain and France on which they would win 30 of 31 matches. In 1960, the Boks beat Munster 9-3 and they thumped Munster 25-9 in 1970.

Munster's triumph adds to their proud history of also beating the All Blacks and Wallabies in the past. 

Scorers:

Munster 28 (21)

Tries: Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron, Mike Haley

Conversions: Ben Healy (4)  

SA A 14 (7)  

Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Conversions: Johan Goosen, Gianni Lombard

Teams:

Munster

15 Mike Haley, 14 Shane Daly, 13 Antoine Frisch, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Simon Zebo, 10 Ben Healy, 9 Paddy Patterson 8 Gavin Coombes, 7 John Hodnett, 6 Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 5 Kiran McDonald, 4 Edwin Edogbo, 3.Roman Salanoa, 2 Diarmuid Barron, 1 Josh Wycherley

Substitutes: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Liam O’Connor, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Cian Hurley, 20 Alex Kendellen, 21 Neil Cronin, 22 Patrick Campbell, 23 Malakai Fekitoa

South Africa A

15 Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Johan Goosen (Bulls), 9 Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (captain, Sharks), 2 Joseph Dweba (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Sazi Sandi (Stormers), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), 21 Grant Williams (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Gianni Lombard (Lions


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
munstersa aherman mostertrugby
loading... Live
Titans 1/2
Western Province 328/10
View More
loading... Live
Limpopo 87/5
Mpumalanga 230/10
View More
loading... Live
North West 94/1
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
Titans 1/2
Western Province 328/10
View More
loading... Live
Boland 332/10
Warriors 52/2
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
22% - 1704 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
78% - 6001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo