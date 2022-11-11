Munster make history to floor disjointed South Africa A

Irish province Munster made history on Thursday night when they beat a South African touring side for the first time.

Munster thoroughly deserved their 28-14 win against a disjointed South Africa A outfit.

AS IT HAPPENED | Munster v SA A

The game was played in front of a sell-out crowd of 41 400 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

It was the largest ever attendance for a rugby match in Munster as the province played their first-ever game at the famous Cork venue.

Munster thoroughly deserved their win, having put SA A to the sword with some slick backline moves and an impressive high-tempo game despite the driving Cork rain.

The hosts ran in four tries via Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley, with Ben Healy converting all four tries.

SA A's tries came from Aphelele Fassi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe, with Johan Goosen and Gianni Lombard adding the conversions.

SA A had some ascendancy at scrum time, but that was about the only area of the game in which they impressed.

Munster exposed the tourists' leaky defence out wide and there was no real structure to the South African game.

The South Africans have to markedly improve if they are to notch a win against English side Bristol Bears next week.

It was the first time in the professional era that Munster had faced South Africa, with the previous encounters taking place in 1951 (Thomond Park), 1960 (Musgrave Park) and 1970 (Thomond Park).

South Africa won 11-6 in 1951 - a tour of Ireland, Britain and France on which they would win 30 of 31 matches. In 1960, the Boks beat Munster 9-3 and they thumped Munster 25-9 in 1970.

Munster's triumph adds to their proud history of also beating the All Blacks and Wallabies in the past.

Scorers: Munster 28 (21) Tries: Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron, Mike Haley Conversions: Ben Healy (4) SA A 14 (7) Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe Conversions: Johan Goosen, Gianni Lombard

Teams: Munster 15 Mike Haley, 14 Shane Daly, 13 Antoine Frisch, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Simon Zebo, 10 Ben Healy, 9 Paddy Patterson 8 Gavin Coombes, 7 John Hodnett, 6 Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 5 Kiran McDonald, 4 Edwin Edogbo, 3.Roman Salanoa, 2 Diarmuid Barron, 1 Josh Wycherley Substitutes: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Liam O’Connor, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Cian Hurley, 20 Alex Kendellen, 21 Neil Cronin, 22 Patrick Campbell, 23 Malakai Fekitoa South Africa A 15 Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Johan Goosen (Bulls), 9 Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (captain, Sharks), 2 Joseph Dweba (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks) Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Sazi Sandi (Stormers), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks), 21 Grant Williams (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Gianni Lombard (Lions



