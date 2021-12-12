Springboks

23m ago

Nelspruit set for Springboks v All Blacks clash in 2022 - reports

Nepo Laulala of the All Blacks is tackled by Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks (Getty)
The Springboks will face the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in 2022 after missing out on a 2020 clash due to Covid-19.

According to Rapport, the clash in the Rugby Championship will take place on 13 August.

The 40 000 seater stadium, built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, is no stranger to hosting the South African national rugby team, but the Springboks have never played arch-rivals New Zealand here before.

The Springboks are unbeaten at Mbombela, winning three out of three fixtures.

They have beaten Scotland, Wales and Argentina, with the last Test match at the stadium coming against the Pumas in 2016.

Nelspruit would have seen the Springboks clash with the All Blacks in the 2020 Rugby Championships, but the worldwide coronavirus pandemic put paid to that fixture.

The Rugby Championship did go ahead last year, but without the Springboks who opted not to fly out to Australia for revised fixtures in October 2020. 

There's more good news for Springbok supporters it seems.

Next year's fixture against the All Black in Nelspruit isn't the only one in South Africa with Rapport saying the teams will meet the week before on 6 August at Ellis Park.


