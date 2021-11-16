Nienaber and Boks shrug off World Rugby snub: 'We don't play for a pat on the shoulder'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has reaffirmed the team's party line that they hold no grudges towards World Rugby snubbing them in terms of nominations for its annual awards ceremony.

Instead, the South Africans have full faith in the process adopted by the governing body.

Nienaber says winning the final match of a challenging season would anyway be ample reward and that the Boks don't play for accolades.

He admits it's rather cliched, but Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has no reservations or complaints over some of his star players being overlooked as nominees for World Rugby's Player of the Year.

Monday's announcement stirred much debate and confusion after the governing body announced a shortlist featuring Antoine Dupont, Maro Itoje, Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi.

Many felt that South Africa's inspirational duo of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth deserved recognition, while, curiously, no All Black was chosen either.

Yet Nienaber reiterated that such accolades aren't a priority in a team built on a solid collective ethos.

"The real honours remains to represent the Boks and your country," he said on Tuesday after announcing his team to play England on Saturday.

"I know it sounds like a cliche, but that's exactly what it is. We don't play for any pat on the shoulder or a hearty 'well done'. You're representing your country. On Saturday it's South Africa against England. That's what matters."

More objectively, critics have argued that World Rugby's wisdom in pushing on with its awards programme in a year where the global playing calendar still hasn't quite been synchronised again due to the Covid-19 pandemic was fundamentally flawed.

OPINION | Kolisi World Rugby snub hurts, but the absence of ego is what makes Boks special

Nienaber, however, expressed his confidence in the whole process.

"I can honestly say that we have a lot of faith in the methodology that's employed by World Rugby to source the nominations. Congratulations to everyone that's been announced, there's some immense quality in those groups.

"We want to wish everyone the best of luck."

Instead, the Boks are focusing on ending a year fraught with challenges on the best note possible - a victory at Twickenham.

"If you look at our year. We only played one so-called second-tier nation in Georgia. For the rest of the year, we competed against top-class teams," said Nienaber.

"Our schedule was a difficult one. We didn't always have the opportunity to rotate because of that. 2021 will be remembered as a season in SA history where the pressure just never relented.

"It will mean a lot to the group if we can win this final game of the year."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15 SA time.