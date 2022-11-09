Nienaber calls on Boks to be sharper in opposition 22: 'You have to nail the chances'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber acknowledged they need to be lethal in France's 22 when they meet on Saturday in Marseille.

The Boks have been efficient in getting into the opposition 22, but scoring regular points when there has been a challenge for them.

The Boks will be facing France for the first time in four years.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said the conversion of opportunities is something they have to get better in Saturday's Test against France in Marseille.



The Boks have been accused, and rightly so, of not converting their opportunities across their Test matches this season.

Even in the Tests they lost to Wales, New Zealand, Australia and last week's defeat to Ireland in Dublin, they were in control for the better part of the games, but didn't have the points to show for their efforts.

Nienaber has acknowledged that this facet of their game has demanded attention.

With the excellence of France's game and the fact they haven't lost in any of their last 11 matches, they pose a defensive threat that the Boks will have to get the better of to ensure they don't suffer a second defeat in a row.

"That's why we don't always go for goal and when you play the top teams, you're lucky if you get 22m entries," Nienaber said.

"We got four in the game against Ireland and we didn't convert. You don't get a lot of opportunities and Ireland used theirs.

"That's something we need to improve on and we had a similar issue in the Australia Test in Adelaide where we had numerous entries.

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

"There was the Makazole Mapimpi issue in that game, but in the Sydney Test, we did (take their opportunities). It's something that we need to get better at and when you play the top teams, you have to nail the chances."

Nienaber also pointed out the two tries scored by Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse as two examples of them taking chances from unexpected sources of possession, but conceded they need to do so more often.

"When we scored our two tries, a lot of people said we only score from mauls," Nienaber said.

"One was a quick tap and the other one was a turnover. Yes, we do nail some of them, but there were more we could have scored from."

Bok centre Jesse Kriel will be at the heart of the opportunity conversion matter.

While the Boks have missed Lukhanyo Am's midfield creativity, Kriel has provided a modicum of defensive solidity.

He made some very good defensive reads against Ireland, even though he didn't make as much yardage with the ball.

Kriel said they needed to be better with their opportunity conversion, especially against a lethal team like France.

"It's massive that we finish our chances and on reviewing the Ireland game, there were countless opportunities for us on turnovers," Kriel said.

"As players, we need to take the responsibility because the coaches do their work throughout the week to prepare us for opportunities.

"They arose in the game and we didn't convert them. We've taken responsibility and we need to be better in the game.

"We need to convert our chances better.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Marseille and Toulon following the Springboks on their year-end tour.



