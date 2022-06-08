Nienaber coy on Coetzee, Gelant controversial Springbok omissions: 'They must perform'

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber is playing his cards close to his chest on whether Marcell Coetzee and Warrick Gelant will make his team.

Coetzee and Gelant did not make earlier Bok alignment camps, adding to the growing angst that they are in national team plans.

The in-form pair will be involved in the URC semi-finals for the Bulls and Stormers, respectively, this weekend.

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber gave nothing away regarding what in-form Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee and Stormers fullback needed to do to make the grade towards national team selection.

The pair were headline omissions from Springbok alignment camps earlier this year and have not been included in the latest one in Pretoria because of their Bulls and Stormers commitments, respectively.

The Bulls face Leinster in Dublin on Friday night (20:35), while the Stormers host Ulster in Cape Town for the United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-finals, which has bought the Bok selectors time to finalise their squad for the in-bound Wales tour to SA.

However, it remains unclear what Nienaber's plan is with the pair.

"We're not going to speculate on the squad and that's why we haven't announced it," Nienaber said on Wednesday.

"They are currently playing with their franchises and to [avoid] speculating on who's in and who's out, that's the reason we delayed the whole announcement of the squad so that they can focus solely on preparing for Leinster and Ulster.

"They must perform but I'm not going to speculate on players who are not in the squad. If you look at the squad, the moment the Sharks fell out, we pulled their players in.

"Of the guys who joined us, there's a good blend of guys who are experienced, like Siya [Kolisi] and Lukhanyo [Am] but there're also youngsters like Grant [Williams], Ntuthuko [Mchunu] and Aphelele [Fassi].

"There's good experience on one side but also a good number of youth players. I think it will be the same with the other teams when they fall out."

Coetzee might be stuck behind the lengthy loose-forward queue, behind Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith and, if recalled, Jasper Wiese. However, his performances and versatility in the back row have at least warranted a squad place, if not in the match day 23.

Marcell Coetze went full BEAST MODE vs the Cell C Sharks ???? pic.twitter.com/m83caH2n4H — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 7, 2022

There's also the not-so-small matter of Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw, younger players who have also garnered attention.



Gelant, whose extravagant nature has suited the Stormers to a tee this season, might fall victim to his personal ambitions of playing overseas.

However, the 27-year-old is the most suitable replacement for Frans Steyn and Damian Willemse should they not make the three-match Wales series in July.

He was also in the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad.