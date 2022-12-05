1h ago

Nienaber, Erasmus off the hook ahead of SA Rugby board meeting - report

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus remain in favour with the country's rugby bosses after the conclusion of the 2022 Test season.

The Boks recently returned home from their year-end tour of Europe with two wins from four Tests. The tour was clouded by Erasmus' tweet saga that saw him cop a two-game matchday ban for highlighting refereeing discrepancies.

Under Nienaber, the Boks won eight of 13 Tests this year and he now boasts a 16 out of 26 record (62%).

But it appears as though SA Rugby's top brass remain confident that the Boks are in safe hands under Nienaber and Erasmus.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Nienaber and Erasmus will not be on the agenda when the SA Rugby board gathers on Thursday.

It is understood that the council of 14 union presidents and CEOs will, however, discuss other pressing matters. The future of the Currie Cup format is believed to be a hot topic of discussion.

Controversial Eastern Province Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon has called for all 14 unions to be included in the Currie Cup.

"Hopefully we get the support of the other teams that played in the First League of the Currie Cup this year," he wrote in a letter to SA rugby's bosses.

Cannon still faces a disciplinary hearing, scheduled from 17 to 18 December, for his tirade against the SA Rugby leadership and the Springbok emblem earlier this year.

Cannon, a self-proclaimed All Blacks fan, said SA Rugby president Alexander and deputy president Francois Davids were "sell-outs" and that the Springbok emblem was "racist".


Read more on:
springboksrassie erasmusherman mostertjacques nienabermaasdorp cannonrugby
