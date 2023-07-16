1h ago

Share

Nienaber insists slow Bok starts aren't a trend: 'We don't save ourselves for the 2nd half'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said their slow starts weren't to blame for their performances as they were caught short in their Rugby Championship loss to the All Blacks.
  • The Boks lost 35-20 to the All Blacks in Auckland, where they trailed 17-0 after 16 minutes.
  • They've had a habit of starting slowly and have generally caught up, even though it wasn't the case against the All Blacks.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber refused to entertain comments about his team's sluggish starts and how costly they're becoming after Saturday's 35-20 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland.

The Springboks conceded an early try against Australia last week, but fought back to win handsomely 43-12.

It wasn't the case against the All Blacks, who got out of the blocks like a champion sprinter, raced into a 17-0 lead after 16 minutes and never relinquished control of the game despite the Boks performing markedly better in the second stanza.

MATCH REPORT | Springboks crash to defeat against flying All Blacks in World Cup wake-up call

The Boks also conceded an early try against Wales in the first Test of the season last year and had to mount a Willie le Roux-inspired comeback to claim a 32-29 win, while also ruing substandard starts against Ireland and France on the end-of-year tour in losses by tight margins.

Nienaber pointed out that it's not a regular occurrence, but they need to make sure they’re able to bounce back from their errors.

"It didn't happen last weekend and it didn't happen against England and Italy," Nienaber said.

"There's a maybe with the France and Ireland games, but I don't think it's a trend because nobody goes out to have a poor start.

"You don't go out and say you want to save yourself for the second half.

AS IT HAPPENED | All Blacks 35-20 Springboks

"Sometimes, these things happen when you make a mistake, but you must get over it and move to the next thing.

"It's something we'll need to get better. You must put mistakes behind you, from where you must fire the next shot."

Despite the perception in some quarters that a split squad strategy was predicated on South Africa managing their players before the World Cup more than anything else, Nienaber insisted that sending an advance party was simply to give the team the best chance of toppling the All Blacks in New Zealand.

PLAYER RATINGS | Bok ratings: Painfully too slow from the stalls!

Naturally, team management understood the pros and cons of the strategy and didn't blame the defeat on it.

"We wanted to win this game and the guys who travelled from South Africa only arrived on Tuesday morning," Nienaber said.

"We felt that having guys here who were better adapted to the time zones was going to give us a better chance.

READ | 'We just couldn't handle it': Springbok coach Nienaber accepts defeat after All Black mauling

"We knew there were pros and cons to that, and that's the strategy we went with, and we did the same in 2019.

"The performance wasn't about that; it was about the first 20 minutes."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksall blacksworld cuprugby championshipjacques nienaberaucklandrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 22/2
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 258 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 666 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1953 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2493 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 639 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 359 votes
Jake White
7% - 735 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo