Nienaber insists slow Bok starts aren't a trend: 'We don't save ourselves for the 2nd half'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said their slow starts weren't to blame for their performances as they were caught short in their Rugby Championship loss to the All Blacks.

The Boks lost 35-20 to the All Blacks in Auckland, where they trailed 17-0 after 16 minutes.

They've had a habit of starting slowly and have generally caught up, even though it wasn't the case against the All Blacks.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber refused to entertain comments about his team's sluggish starts and how costly they're becoming after Saturday's 35-20 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland.



The Springboks conceded an early try against Australia last week, but fought back to win handsomely 43-12.

It wasn't the case against the All Blacks, who got out of the blocks like a champion sprinter, raced into a 17-0 lead after 16 minutes and never relinquished control of the game despite the Boks performing markedly better in the second stanza.

MATCH REPORT | Springboks crash to defeat against flying All Blacks in World Cup wake-up call

The Boks also conceded an early try against Wales in the first Test of the season last year and had to mount a Willie le Roux-inspired comeback to claim a 32-29 win, while also ruing substandard starts against Ireland and France on the end-of-year tour in losses by tight margins.

Nienaber pointed out that it's not a regular occurrence, but they need to make sure they’re able to bounce back from their errors.

"It didn't happen last weekend and it didn't happen against England and Italy," Nienaber said.

"There's a maybe with the France and Ireland games, but I don't think it's a trend because nobody goes out to have a poor start.

"You don't go out and say you want to save yourself for the second half.

AS IT HAPPENED | All Blacks 35-20 Springboks

"Sometimes, these things happen when you make a mistake, but you must get over it and move to the next thing.

"It's something we'll need to get better. You must put mistakes behind you, from where you must fire the next shot."

Despite the perception in some quarters that a split squad strategy was predicated on South Africa managing their players before the World Cup more than anything else, Nienaber insisted that sending an advance party was simply to give the team the best chance of toppling the All Blacks in New Zealand.

PLAYER RATINGS | Bok ratings: Painfully too slow from the stalls!

Naturally, team management understood the pros and cons of the strategy and didn't blame the defeat on it.

"We wanted to win this game and the guys who travelled from South Africa only arrived on Tuesday morning," Nienaber said.

"We felt that having guys here who were better adapted to the time zones was going to give us a better chance.

READ | 'We just couldn't handle it': Springbok coach Nienaber accepts defeat after All Black mauling

"We knew there were pros and cons to that, and that's the strategy we went with, and we did the same in 2019.

"The performance wasn't about that; it was about the first 20 minutes."



