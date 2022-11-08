56m ago

add bookmark

Nienaber pledges better goal-kicking for France: 'We're taking it incredibly seriously'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian Willemse. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Damian Willemse. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has reiterated that Damian Willemse and Co are taking their goal-kicking duties very seriously.
  • Nienaber also believes the only way Willemse and his teammates will be able to improve their composure is by taking shots at goals during Test matches. 
  • He also hopes the issue doesn't overshadow that flyhalf play is about more than just going for posts.

Despite knowing at the back of their minds that once Handre Pollard or Elton Jantjies return they won't be saddled with the responsibility anymore, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber insists that Damian Willemse and Co are taking their current goal-kicking duties "incredibly seriously".

The issue has dominated the build-up to Saturday night's crunch meeting with France in Marseille after the waywardness of Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe off the kicking tee arguably cost them a win in last weekend's 19-16 loss to Ireland.

In response to that, the Boks included Stormers pivot Manie Libbok in the match-23 for a potential debut, but only from the bench, meaning that Willemse will have to set the tone.

And while it's largely a forced gamble, Nienaber doesn't believe putting Willemse in that position is necessarily a bad thing.  

READ | Boks weirdly blasé about placekicking ... and weekend results showed it

"It's a different thing to go and kick with a Springbok emblem on your chest and 85 000 people screaming. It's a different kind of pressure," said the national coach on Tuesday.

"The only way they'll get better to handle that pressure is to play under that kind of pressure.

"I don't want to call Damian our third choice because although we know he's only playing his fourth Test at No 10, we know the quality of the player. He might have 25 Tests under his belt, but it's only the fourth time he's had to take the goal-kicking duties because we had the other guys present.

"In 2018, we started with Handre and Elton, who started the majority of our Test matches. Our backup 10 had to be a seasoned international player in Frans Steyn. Unfortunately, we are where we are in that all three aren't available."

Even if a training session can't replicate a match situation, the kickers are doing their utmost best to prime themselves for the cauldron.

Springboks:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

"We're working on it, like we do always. They measure their kicks, every one's distance and accuracy. We can tell you the kicking percentage in training," said Nienaber.

"We are working incredibly hard and the players are taking it incredibly seriously. But the most senior flyhalf we have is Damian. That's our reality."

He also doesn't want the goalkicking issue to cloud the fact that flyhalf play isn't just confined to that responsibility.

"A flyhalf must be able to kick well yes, but he needs to boast a good attacking ability, drive the forwards forward, drive the game for us, have defensive kicking game, spot space, and even hit ruck if required," said Nienaber.

"We know where we are. We've been dealt the hand we have. I trust the guys to put in the hard work."

Saturday's Test in Marseille kicks off at 22:00 (SA time).

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboks
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
22% - 1674 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
78% - 5778 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo