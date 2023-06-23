1h ago

Nienaber says Boks on track for Rugby Championship: 'Things are coming together nicely'

Herman Mostert
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • The Springboks have concluded the second week of their training camp in Pretoria.
  • Coach Jacques Nienaber is chuffed with the "intensity" of their training sessions.
  • The Boks will re-assemble in Pretoria on Sunday for the final week of their camp, before entering the Australia Test week a week later.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they are on track with their preparations for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

The world champions on Friday concluded the second week of their three-week training camp in Pretoria. The Boks will open their Rugby Championship campaign with a Test against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld on 8 July.

This week's training camp comprised numerous field and gym sessions, as well as team meetings.

"Things are coming together nicely," Nienaber said on Friday. "The intensity of our training sessions is good and it’s pleasing to see how we are progressing. We had a good base to build from thanks to the camps earlier in the season, and we’ve built on that steadily since getting together.

"We also started zooming into the Tests against Australia and New Zealand this week because it's vital that we are well prepared going into those Test matches and have a good Rugby Championship campaign before entering our Rugby World Cup warm-up matches and the global spectacle itself later in the season."

The Boks, meanwhile, received further good news when World Rugby cleared lock Jean Kleyn to be picked by South Africa.

The global governing body confirmed that Kleyn, who formerly played for Ireland, fulfilled the necessary "birthright transfer" requirements.

"Jean's clearance is great news for the team in this important season," said SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus.

"His international experience increases our depth at lock while at the same time boosting the experience in the squad in a year in which every match is vital in our preparations for the World Cup." 

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures: 

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) 

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London) 

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final


