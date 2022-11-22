Nienaber wades into debate over Rassie and Boks being 'disliked': 'All the facts aren't out'

Springbok team management's haphazard handling of Rassie Erasmus' latest World Rugby ban continued on Tuesday after head coach Jacques Nienaber contradicted himself on the issue.

After initially insisting - much like a composed Siya Kolisi did on the eve of last week's Test against Italy - that rugby was the sole focus for the side ahead of Saturday's meeting with England at Twickenham, he nonetheless intimated that the absence of certain relevant "facts" have clouded Erasmus' sanction.

"From our side, we're focused on rugby. I guess there will be many questions about Rassie's ban. For me, as a coach, I can't go into things like that. I focus more on the rugby itself," said Nienaber after announcing his team for the weekend's clash.

"For us, we're a tight-knit unit, everyone knows exactly what's going on. We're open and transparent. As a result, we, as a team, are fully aware of the facts of [the Erasmus issue]."

While that answer would've made most PR managers and spin doctors feel content, the Bok mentor simply couldn't let things hang.

"It's disappointing for us when there are only certain facts getting out in the public domain. Of course, we fully understand why people form the opinions they have because that's the only information at their disposal. They don't know all the facts," he said.



"If all the facts were out there, people would form a different opinion. I'm not pointing fingers at anybody. I don't want to get involved in this.

"As a group, we know all the facts. Unfortunately, things went a certain way. But we're focused on the rugby and preparing our best to win a Test match against England."

Springboks 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie

Pushed on what exactly those "facts" are, Nienaber pointed to World Rugby's protocols on commenting in public on refereeing prohibiting him from elaborating.

"There's a lot of confidentiality involved in these types of issues. We're not allowed to talk about this, especially in the media," he said.

"I'm not the first coach and won't be the last to say that it's tough, we can't discuss [refereeing performances]. It is what it is. We know the facts, we've shared everything within the group, but only a part of it will come out in the public domain."

Such statements won't exactly allay fears that the world game's respect for the Boks are waning, former national skipper John Smit notably opining earlier this week that they are becoming "disliked".

But Nienaber was phlegmatic.



"We know what happens within our camp. We can't control narratives, or other people's opinion of us. We know who we are and how tight we are as a group."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:30.



