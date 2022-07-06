Springboks

38m ago

add bookmark

Nigel Owens says Wales winger unlucky to see yellow at Loftus: 'For me, this was textbook defending'

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Louis Rees-Zammit tackles Willie le Roux. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Louis Rees-Zammit tackles Willie le Roux. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Renowned former Test referee Nigel Owens believes Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit was unlucky to receive a yellow card at a critical stage during his side's 32-29 loss to the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

Rees-Zammit's brace of tries put Wales 18-3 up at half-time but they could not hold on in the second half.

Wales received four yellow cards in the match and at one stage were down to 12 men.

Rees-Zammit's yellow card came seven minutes from time when the Welsh speedster was penalised after hauling down Willie le Roux as he looked set to score. Rees-Zammit was adjudged to have intentionally slowed play down, with the Springboks scoring a penalty try from the following move.

Owens, however, believes Rees-Zammit could count himself unlucky to have been shown yellow.

"Not as a Welshman but as an ex-referee, yes for me it was a bit harsh," said Owens on World Rugby's Whistle Watch programme.

"A player does a defending tackle, he needs to release the player on the ground, he needs to get up on his feet on the right side behind the ball and the ball-carrier with the back towards his own tryline and then on his feet to play the ball.

"For me, this is textbook defending by Louis Rees-Zammit. Great tackle, releases, gets to his feet so you have a clear release and then he gets on the ball legally on his feet. This, for me, is a very harsh penalty, let alone a yellow card. For me, this was textbook defending and should have been play on."

With time running out, Wales were down to 13 men when they scored a maul try to level matters. However, the Springboks won a last-gasp penalty which Damian Willemse kicked over to seal the victory.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswalesnigel owensrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 3798 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 3427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo