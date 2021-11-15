No Springboks or All Blacks in World Rugby Player of the Year nominations list

No Springboks or All Blacks featured in World Rugby's Player of the Year nominees' list announced on Monday.

England lock Maro Itoje, French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, and Wallabies pair of Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi cracked the nod.

In a year when South Africa defeated the British & Irish Lions 2-1 at home and are so-far unbeaten during their year-end tour, none of their players featured for the award last won by Pieter-Steph du Toit for his exploits at the triumphant 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Championship holders New Zealand were also overlooked for a representative by the sport's governing body despite winning the tournament at a canter, by seven log points over second-placed Australia.

The stars of the show



Who will you crown Men's 15s Player of the Year, in association with @Mastercard? #WorldRugbyAwards — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 15, 2021

Many tipped Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to at least be in the reckoning after outstanding performances during the winter against the Lions and large chunks of the Rugby Championship.

Kolisi also ratcheted up his displays against Wales and Scotland this month, proving to be one of the game's preeminent loose-forwards.

All Blacks Will Jordan, Jordie Barrett and Sevu Reece have also had outstanding performances for New Zealand, who defeated the Wallabies three times on the bounce in 2021.

Dupont has gained admirers the world over for his intricate half-back play, while Aussie skipper Hooper has often stood as a man apart in tough Wallaby outings versus New Zealand.

Hooper also led Australia to two stunning wins over the Springboks in Australia during the Rugby Championship, where Kerevi was also outstanding.

Itoje was voted by the Lions as their Player of the Series for their three-Test tour.