OBITUARY | Ian McIntosh: A Cinderella story that became the face of rugby

Loyal and passionate, innovative and knowledgeable, friendly and caring, Ian McIntosh was the face of Natal rugby for 15 years, but he served the game for a lifetime.

"Rugby," he said simply, "was my drug."

Mac selected, guided and motivated Natal teams for 300 games, turning the also-rans of South African rugby into champions. He bridged an age between amateur and professional rugby, and left an indelible mark on the game in this country.

His was a genuine fairy tale story. In 1990, four years after the former Zimbabwe national coach had taken over the Natal team, they were Currie Cup champions for the first time in their 100-year history. The frog had become a princess.

READ | Sharks, Springbok great Gary Teichmann remembers iconic Ian McIntosh: 'I'm so grateful'

Naas Botha reckoned it was a fluke but he had wildly under-estimated Mac and his new brand of direct rugby which involved backs and forwards in integrated moves.

His approach was often maligned but Natal won 70% of their matches during the decade, set up a record unbeaten run and individual try-scoring records with Cabous van der Westhuizen, James Small and Tony Watson flourishing out on the wing. Mac, who missed two domestic winters (1993-94) when he coached the Springboks, took Natal to five Currie Cup finals and four titles in nine years.

But Mac's legacy was refining the outdated style of rugby played first by Natal and then, briefly, the Springboks before he was sacked by rugby boss Louis Luyt in 1994. Mac had picked the brains of Welsh coach Ray Williams, Natal innovator Izak van Heerden and Australian Rod Macqueen, who turned the Wallabies into World Cup champions in 1999.

"Mac was a driven soul who believed passionately in his own brand of rugby," said Macqueen as he reflected on Mac's impact. "He was one of the very few South African coaches who saw the toll that years of isolation had taken on the country's rugby.'

Mac was replaced by Kitch Christie as Bok coach after the tour to New Zealand and on the eve of the 1995 World Cup. It was the unkindest cut. He had been unable to select the squad he wanted for the New Zealand trip and a number of his players were reluctant to grasp his fresh approach to the game. Yet Macqueen, and a number of senior Boks who played in that historic 1995 Ellis Park final, are convinced that Mac's brief national coaching spell in 1993-94 had laid the foundation for that World Cup triumph.

"Mac's influence and implementation of a game plan, encompassing interaction between forwards and backs, and straight running with attacking options, transformed the traditional thinking in South Africa at the time. His coaching was an inspiration to other coaches around the world," said Macqueen.

But McIntosh was, of course, far more than an astute coach and master tactician. His passion for the game knew no bounds and he was fiercely loyal to his players. The wild, staring eyes in a face sucked hollow by tension attracted photographers the world over, but they were manifestations of his competitive nature, his dedication and the emotions he endured on the sidelines.

"I will miss the friends and the rugby," he said on leaving the game - "but not the tension."

"I may even talk to referees now I've retired."

Mac later had a stint with Welsh club Newport, served as a Springbok selector and coached the Springbok Sevens team. He would spend many hours with schools and running coaching clinics and he became heavily involved with the SA Legends. The rugby drug remained in his system right to the end.

Gary Teichmann, who was Mac's captain during the Sharks' golden years, knows a thing or two about loyalty after being overlooked for two World Cups.

Mac's outstanding quality, he says, was his belief in his players and his remarkable loyalty.

These are traits often sold cheaply in the professional age. The Sharks were successful during the McIntosh years because he was able to retain a host of talented Springboks and such world-class players as Teichmann, Andre Joubert, Mark Andrews and Henry Honiball remained loyal to his cause.

When it became evident that Nick Mallett was about to dump Teichmann as his captain on the eve of the 1999 World Cup, it was Mac who 'phoned the Bok coach to tell him that he was about to make a grave mistake.

Craig Jamieson, the 1990 Natal team captain, was in awe of Mac's technical expertise and his meticulous planning.

"But he was also ready to listen to suggestions and always wanted what was best for his players."

It was that loyalty, love and commitment that has also been a feature of Mac's family life.

Back in 1961, in a flat in London, Mac cheekily added a line to a friend's letter to an unknown girl back in Rhodesia.

"Dear Rona, my name is Ian McIntosh. One day you will meet me, fall madly in love and marry me," he wrote.

Not for the first time he was right. Mac and Rona were married in Bulawayo two years later and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding in December this year.

Rona's view of the marriage is lovingly irreverent:

"We have only been married for so long because Mac has been out of the house for 40 years, either playing golf or on rugby tours."

Mac doted on Rona, his three sons, Craig, Ross and Evan, and the growing family...between rounds of golf..

He was 84.

And now the air is thick with tributes from coaches, former players and administrators, praising his innovative appproach and his passion for the game. And that is precisely as it should be. But Mac would have enjoyed the irony of it all and greeted all the glowing accolades with a loud guffaw. So much of his career was spent trying to convince players, coaches, the media and a sceptical South African public that direct rugby, played correctly and with conviction, could produce vintage 15-man rugby.

And a final thought from Macqueen:

"Quite simply, Mac has soul and integrity. He has forever left his mark on the rugby arena."

Along with a kaleidoscope of memories. Sharks rugby, somehow, will just not be the same without Ian McIntosh.

John Bishop is a retired sports journalist, the former Sports Editor of The Witness newspaper and the author of Mac: The Face of Rugby.

Disclaimer: Sport24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on Sport24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Sport24.