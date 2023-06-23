9m ago

Share

OFFICIAL | World Rugby clears Jean Kleyn for Springbok selection

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jean Kleyn in Munster colours. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Jean Kleyn in Munster colours. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Munster lock Jean Kleyn looks set to make his Springbok debut in the upcoming Rugby Championship.
  • World Rugby has officially cleared the 29-year-old to switch allegiances from Ireland to South Africa.
  • Kleyn, a former Stormers second-rower, was born in South Africa but played five Tests for Ireland in 2019.

It's now official.

Former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is eligible to be selected for the Springboks after World Rugby cleared his selection under new eligibility rules.

The global governing body confirmed on Thursday that Kleyn, 29, fulfilled the necessary "birthright transfer" requirements.

He now looks set to make his Springbok debut in the upcoming Rugby Championship.

READ | Realistic Rassie rubbishes any thoughts of Boks as World Cup favourites: 'No sense doing that'

World Rugby's Regulation 8 - which came into force at the start of 2022 - allows for players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents' or grandparents' birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since last selection for an adopted country.

Kleyn, who joined Munster from the Stormers in 2016, played five Tests for Ireland in 2019 after qualifying on residency grounds.

The 2.03m beanpole boasts more than 130 caps for Munster and was a key cog in their URC championship-winning side. Munster beat the Stormers 19-14 in the final in Cape Town last month.

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures: 

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) 

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London) 

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 190 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 484 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1501 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1787 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 471 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 264 votes
Jake White
7% - 568 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo