OFFICIAL | World Rugby clears Jean Kleyn for Springbok selection

Munster lock Jean Kleyn looks set to make his Springbok debut in the upcoming Rugby Championship.

World Rugby has officially cleared the 29-year-old to switch allegiances from Ireland to South Africa.

Kleyn, a former Stormers second-rower, was born in South Africa but played five Tests for Ireland in 2019.

It's now official.

Former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is eligible to be selected for the Springboks after World Rugby cleared his selection under new eligibility rules.

The global governing body confirmed on Thursday that Kleyn, 29, fulfilled the necessary "birthright transfer" requirements.

He now looks set to make his Springbok debut in the upcoming Rugby Championship.

World Rugby's Regulation 8 - which came into force at the start of 2022 - allows for players to be selected for their country of birth (or of their parents' or grandparents' birth) once a period of at least 36 months has elapsed since last selection for an adopted country.

Kleyn, who joined Munster from the Stormers in 2016, played five Tests for Ireland in 2019 after qualifying on residency grounds.

The 2.03m beanpole boasts more than 130 caps for Munster and was a key cog in their URC championship-winning side. Munster beat the Stormers 19-14 in the final in Cape Town last month.

In a shortened Rugby Championship, South Africa will host Australia (Loftus Versfeld, 8 July) and Argentina (Ellis Park, 29 July) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, 15 July).

The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand in London (25 August).

South Africa's 33-man squad for the World Cup will be named on 8 August.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



