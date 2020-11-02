Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

ON THIS DAY | Springboks thump England to win 3rd Rugby World Cup title

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springboks. (Getty Images)
Springboks. (Getty Images)

Monday (2 November) marks the one-year anniversary of the Springboks thumping England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

It was South Africa's third World Cup title, having previously triumphed in 1995 and 2007.

AS IT HAPPENED | 2019 RWC final

The Boks scored two tries through wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, while flyhalf Handre Pollard added two conversions and six penalties.

England replied with four penalties from captain and centre Owen Farrell.

The official player of the match was Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

MATCH REPORT | CHAMPIONS! Superb Springboks dominate England to win 2019 World Cup

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
5 talking points: Super Rugby Unlocked - Week 4
Alarm bells ringing for Stormers after Loftus humiliation
Montpellier chasing signature of Stormers' strongman Steven Kitshoff - reports
Read more on:
englandspringboksrwc 2019rugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9033 votes
Cricket
11% - 2352 votes
Football
19% - 4124 votes
Athletics
2% - 532 votes
Boxing
1% - 195 votes
Cycling
2% - 502 votes
Golf
5% - 1053 votes
Motorsport
9% - 1829 votes
Tennis
3% - 732 votes
Water sports
1% - 198 votes
American sports
1% - 269 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 686 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo