ON THIS DAY | Springboks thump England to win 3rd Rugby World Cup title

Monday (2 November) marks the one-year anniversary of the Springboks thumping England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.
It was South Africa's third World Cup title, having previously triumphed in 1995 and 2007.
AS IT HAPPENED | 2019 RWC final
The Boks scored two tries through wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, while flyhalf Handre Pollard added two conversions and six penalties.
England replied with four penalties from captain and centre Owen Farrell.
The official player of the match was Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.
MATCH REPORT | CHAMPIONS! Superb Springboks dominate England to win 2019 World Cup
Your Rugby World Cup 2019 champions, @Springboks!— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
On this day, the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time, after defeating England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. ??— Springboks (@Springboks) November 2, 2020
