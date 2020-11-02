ON THIS DAY | Springboks thump England to win 3rd Rugby World Cup title

Monday (2 November) marks the one-year anniversary of the Springboks thumping England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

It was South Africa's third World Cup title, having previously triumphed in 1995 and 2007.

The Boks scored two tries through wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, while flyhalf Handre Pollard added two conversions and six penalties.

England replied with four penalties from captain and centre Owen Farrell.

The official player of the match was Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

