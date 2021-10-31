Springboks

1h ago

One Test at a time will be Bok approach on year-end tour, says Kitshoff

accreditation
Sport24 staff
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Steven Kitshoff. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Steven Kitshoff. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Steven Kitshoff says the Springboks will concentrate on one Test at a time on their northern hemisphere tour in November.

The Boks have not secured a clean sweep on their end-of-year tour since 2013 and while achieving that would be welcome, Kitshoff believes South Africa mustn't get ahead of themselves when they face Wales, Scotland and England overs successive weekends. 

“We haven’t spoken about that (winning all three Tests) as a team,” said Kitshoff.

“We’d like to play good rugby, create momentum and build up to the next Rugby World Cup.

“So, we are more focused on playing quality rugby, and this starts with winning the first game, because if we don’t, that goal will go out the window.”

Kitshoff says the players were comfortable with the different playing conditions they can expect on tour after some had already trained in Paris over the last few days. 

“We’ve had a couple of days here where the ball has been slippery and wet and we are starting to get used to the conditions,” said Kitshoff.

“In terms of our style of play, we know how we want to play. Obviously, if the ball is wet, we cannot throw it around as much, so one will probably kick a little more, which could suit us. But this could suit the opponents as well."

Kitshoff believes the first match against Wales will be a physical one.

“There will be a lot of scrum opportunities. They are a good team with tough guys who don’t go away, and they play with a lot of passion and pride so they’ll be tough to beat physically.

“We won’t change much in our preparation and how we do things, so our build-up for each game will be the same as all the other games we’ve played.”

“It is a different ball game when we play in the northern hemisphere. I have had a good stint here and I’ve been here with the Boks.

“In the southern hemisphere, the rugby is more free-flowing, whereas in the northern hemisphere there are long and tough scrums and big forward battles.”

The front ranker also believes that the result of the British and Irish Lions tour from earlier in the year, a series the Springboks won 2-1, will add spice to all three games. 

“All three teams will come with a vengeance and a bit of a sting because they will take it personally, so it will add more flavour,” said Kitshoff.

“So, we’ll get our ducks in a row now to make sure we go into the Tests well prepared so we can go out there and try to win.”

 

