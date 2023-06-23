Over 70 000 tickets sold for Springboks v All Blacks at Twickenham

Tickets are selling fast for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup warm-up match against the All Blacks at Twickenham in London later this year.

The Boks will tackle their old rivals on Friday, 25 August in what will be their last preparation match before the World Cup in France. South Africa will also play RWC warm-up matches against Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August).

Organisers announced this week that over 70 000 tickets had already been sold for the Twickenham clash. The home of England Rugby boasts a capacity of 82 000.

There is only a limited amount of tickets still available, with prices set at £55 (R1 300) for adults and £28 (R660) for kids under-16.

READ | Nienaber says Boks on track for Rugby Championship: 'Things are coming together nicely'

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



