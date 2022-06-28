Ox Nche rubbishes notion of Welsh being fresh meat: 'A rookie could be the best player'

Springbok prop Ox Nche is not tapping himself on the shoulder just because Wales coach Wayne Pivac complimented the strength of the Boks' scrum.

The 26-year-old points out that scrum contests are fickle and that one solid showing isn't a guarantee for success the next week.

Assistant coach Deon Davids warns that Wales have had extra time to prepare for the series and will be well organised.

Ox Nche will still learn many lessons on his path to become a grizzled Springbok prop, but one thing he can already tell you is that the scrum is no exact science.

Despite being made aware of Wales coach Wayne Pivac complimenting the South Africans for being one of the best scumming outfits in the game, the 26-year-old is not suddenly going to tap himself and his teammates on the shoulders and operate on autopilot.

Instead, Nche believes both the Boks and Wales, who commence a three-Test series at Loftus on Saturday, start their set-piece battle on a blank canvas.

"I always say that it's an eight-man effort. If all our forwards pitch up on the day, you'll impose your presence in the scrums and deliver a good performance against them," said Nche.



"It doesn't mean that if we were dominant in the scrums in the last game that it will be the same this time. The team that performs the best in that area on the day will come out on top."

READ | Wales coach Wayne Pivac rates supreme Springbok scrum as 'the best in the world'

Not even the possibility of him having to front up against a couple of Welsh rookies up front is enough to deter him from his view.

"I can tell you now, a 21-year-old rookie can have a lot more pride than a guy who's been a long time in the system," said Nche.

"I promise you that we never go into a game thinking that we'll have it relatively easy because there are a few youngsters we're coming up against.

"Those youngsters could be the best players on the day. It's important to understand that any Welsh team is competitive. They know we're the No 1-ranked nation in the world and they want to prove something.

"It's important to consider."

Nche's sentiments echo that of assistant coach Deon Davids.

"The set pieces are always challenging in Test matches, so we will need to deliver quality performances there to build momentum and also stop the opposition in those areas," said the experienced former Southern Kings mentor.



"Over and above the scrums, the lineouts and mauls are also going to be important in the match against a very competitive Wales side. In our last game we scored a try toward the end of the match and that put us ahead, so it will be a tough game."

Vitally too, Davids points out that the Dragons' few weeks off due to their franchises' struggles in the United Rugby Championship has bought them extra time to regroup and become galvanised.

"If you look at the Welsh side closely, they have players with a lot of Test caps, while some of them also played for the British & Irish Lions.



"They have also had a few weeks to prepare together as a group and, if you look back, the games we have played against them, they have been close, so we are expecting them to be prepared and to show up."



