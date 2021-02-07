Pieter-Steph du Toit ready to train again

Springbok talisman Pieter-Steph du Toit has reportedly fully recovered from several operations and is ready to train once again.

Rapport revealed that the World Cup winner managed just six appearances for the Stormers in 2020 before being sidelined due to injury.

A haematoma in du Toit's leg and it developed into acute compartment syndrome, nearly costing him his limb altogether.

However, after multiple surgeries, the haematoma has dissipated and his quadricep muscle has made a full recovery.

The Sunday newspaper went on to claim that the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year has been running at full pace without pain or complications.

- TEAMtalk media