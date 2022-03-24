Springboks

Pieter-Steph: Pros and cons for Boks to exit Rugby Championship

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit (Getty Images)
  • Pieter-Steph du Toit has shared his views on the Springboks possibly joining the Six Nations in future.
  • The star flanker says it would be sad if the Boks were to leave the Rugby Championship.
  • However, he stresses "there also comes a stage in every person's life where you have to move on".

Pieter-Steph du Toit says there are "pros and cons" for the Springboks to move from the Rugby Championship to the Six Nations.

Sanzaar, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, confirmed last month that the Springboks would continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

However, reports have surfaced that the Boks could join the Six Nations after 2025. There were rumours that the reigning world champions may displace perennial wooden spoonists Italy, although tournament organisers have dismissed the notion.

SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus recently told the Daily Mail that it would be "awesome" if the Boks were to join the Six Nations.

Flanker Du Toit, who currently plies his trade for Toyota Verblitz in Japan, is now the first Springbok to share his views on the matter.

"My personal opinion is it would be sad to leave the Rugby Championship and not play against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina," Du Toit told the Daily Mail.

"But I guess there also comes a stage in every person's life where you have to move on. I'm not sure if now is the right time.

"There are definitely pros and cons in terms of moving from the Rugby Championship. Everything in life changes and you just have to adapt to it. The Springboks will always be competitive."


Erasmus said earlier this month that the style of play, travel and the time zones would suit South Africa.

"We are locked in with the Rugby Championship until 2025, so for now it is still hypothetical. Just please don't mistake this for me saying the Rugby Championship is bad. I love New Zealand, I love Australia and I love Argentina. Gus Pichot is a legend.

"If someone with proper research showed me that South Africa joining the Six Nations would make the Rugby Championship weaker and damage the growth of the global game, then we shouldn't do it. But right now, speaking as a South African, I think joining the Six Nations would be awesome," he said.


