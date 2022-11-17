1h ago

add bookmark

Pieter-Steph's Springbok season over: Star forward slapped with 3-week ban for France red card

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit trudging off the field after being sent off by referee Wayne Barnes.
Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit trudging off the field after being sent off by referee Wayne Barnes.
Gallo Images
  • Springbok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been slapped with a three-week ban for his red card against France last week.
  • Du Toit was sent off in the 11th minute by referee Wayne Barnes for an act of dangerous and reckless play while cleaning out a ruck.
  • The ban means Du Toit's international season is over as he'll miss Saturday's Test against Italy and next week's one against England.

In Genoa 

Springbok loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been suspended for three weeks for his clean-out misdemeanour in last week's Test against France.

The loose forward was sent off for dangerous and reckless play in the 11th minute by English referee Wayne Barnes.

Du Toit's head made contact with that of France's centre Jonathan Danty, with the French midfielder forced to leave the field permanently.

Du Toit appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link on Wednesday morning. He was initially sanctioned under Law 9.12: a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.

The independent disciplinary committee panel consisted of Australia's Stephen Hardy (chair), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland), and former international player John Langford (Australia).

After considering all available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles and submissions from the player and his representative, the judicial committee considered and accepted submissions from Du Toit's representative that the charge be amended to Law 9.11: players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm.

Du Toit denied that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card. However, having reviewed all available evidence and the submissions made by Du Toit and his representative prior to and during the hearing, the judicial committee determined that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card, having regard to the process set out within World Rugby's Head Contact Process.

The disciplinary committee found Du Toit's offending to be "reckless" although not intentional or deliberate.

Their statement read: "Although there were some external factors identified with respect to the incident, they were not, on the evidence before the judicial committee, of a sufficient degree to justify a reclassification of the offending to below red card.

"Given the player's offending involved head contact with an opposition player, the judicial committee applied World Rugby's mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play in breach of Law 9.11 resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six-week/match suspension. 

"Having acknowledged mitigating factors including the player's evidence of remorse, contrition, exemplary prior disciplinary record and conduct during the hearing, the judicial committee reduced the six-week/match entry point by three weeks/matches, resulting in a sanction of three weeks/matches (to be served as the following given the player’s upcoming playing schedule)."

Du Toit's international season is therefore over as he'll miss this weekend's Test against Italy in Genoa, next week's game against England at Twickenham (26 November) and a third match yet to be determined.

World Rugby, however, noted that Du Toit was granted permission to apply to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme. If he completes it, the final match of his suspension will be rescinded.

Du Toit has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokspieter-steph du toitrugby
loading... Live
Western Province 255/3
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 0
Northern Cape 0
View More
loading... Live
Border 174/5
Easterns 0
View More
loading... Live
South Western Districts 0
Limpopo 208/6
View More
loading... Live
Titans 278/3
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
North West 0
Lions 189/5
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 166/10
Dolphins 41/3
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1784 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 6618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo