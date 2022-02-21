'Pioneer of non-racial rugby' Ebrahim Patel, 78, dies

Former South African Rugby Football Union president, Ebrahim Patel, has died aged 78.

SA Rugby announced the news on Monday, revealing Patel suffered a stroke.

He was one of the key driving forces behind the movement to rugby unity in 1992.

Former South African Rugby Football Union (Sarfu) president, Ebrahim Patel died on Monday, SA Rugby announced.

He was 78.

According to SA Rugby, Patel suffered a stroke.

"His contribution to the game here in South Africa is on par with some of the greatest administrators we've ever had, and it was a remarkable achievement to bring all rugby communities together after so many years of division," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

Alexander, who visited Patel at his home on Sunday with a delegation of former players and administrators, said he was a "pioneer of non-racial rugby".

The white South African Rugby Board (Sarb), the non-racial South African Rugby Union (Saru), the South African Rugby Football Federation (Sarff) and the South African Rugby Association (SARA) came together in 1992 to form Sarfu, under the joint presidency of Patel and Danie Craven.

After more than a century of the game being divided along racial lines in South Africa, rugby unity was achieved almost 30 years ago, on 20 March 1992, following covert negotiations between various rugby authorities and the banned African National Congress (ANC) from 1988 onwards.

Apart from negotiating with the prevailing authorities to bring about unity in the game, Patel also ensured players from Saru were informed about the progress being made and urged them to remain patient after many decades of sacrifice to ensure a level playing field for all South Africans.

"He served the game at so many levels - as secretary, spokesman and later president - and it was only fitting that he and the late Dr Danie Craven shared the position as first executive president of Sarfu back in 1992," Alexander added.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife Diana, his children Fatima, Nazley, Ashraf and Fuad, his grandchildren and other family, friends and loved ones in this time of bereavement, and we pray that Almighty Allah grant him Jannat Firdaus."

Patel, born on 15 August 1993, will be buried at the Newclare Cemetery in Johannesburg on the same day according to Muslim faith.