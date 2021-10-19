Points machine Morne Steyn ends illustrious Springbok career on a high

Veteran Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn has officially decided to end his illustrious career in the green and gold.



According to SuperSport, Steyn made the decision to reitre from international rugby after returning home from the Rugby Championship, where he informed the Springbok management that he "wanted to spend more time with his family".

Steyn, who made his Springbok debut in 2009 against the British and Irish Lions, had played 68 Tests for the Springboks, with his last appearance coming in August against the Pumas.

Earlier this year, he had the satisfaction of kicking the winning penalty against the selfsame Lions in the decisive third Test to win the series for the Boks, neatly repeating the feat he achieved 12 years ago.

He ends as South Africa's second highest point scorer in all Tests with 742, only behind Percy Montgomery, who scored 893.

His retirement means that the Springboks will be without the Bulls star for their November tour to Europe.

The 37-year-old spoke to Bok coach Jacques Nienaber on his decision and said that the past few months had taken its toll.

"I think it's time to call it a day now," Steyn told SuperSport.

"I told Jacques I won't be available for the end of year tour. It has been difficult for me being away from my family for the past 17/18 weeks and I want to spend more time with them."

Steyn had been in various bio-bubbles as he competed in the British & Irish Lions series, Rugby Championship Australia tour and the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Steyn will still play for the Bulls in the URC and Currie Cup, with his contract expected to end in June 2022 though Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, is keen to have that extended.

"I have a year or two left in my career and I'd rather spend it playing for the Bulls than sitting on the sidelines. I really want to enjoy my last two years of rugby," said Steyn.

The Springboks will announce their squad for the November Tests at 12:00 on Tuesday.