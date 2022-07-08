Pollard honoured to lead his country: 'Boks will not take a step back'

Springbok stand-in skipper Handre Pollard is excited to lead a new-look South African side as they host Wales in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

South Africa have made 19 changes overall to their match-day squad following their first Test win at Loftus Versfeld last week.

Pollard believes that the Springboks are prepared for the second Test as they look to maintain their unbeaten record against Wales.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard will become the 64th player to lead the national side when the Boks host Wales in their second Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Pollard admits that an epic encounter is expected but promises that the Boks will not take a step back.

The Springboks, who prevailed 32-29 in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld last week, came under fire for featuring 14 new faces in the starting team with six debutantes in the match-day squad of 23 players.

However, Pollard believes this side is determined to prove themselves against the Welsh this weekend.

"There are a lot of new faces in the squad, but every player deserves his spot as they all played for their franchises and clubs, and we will have enough experience on the field as a group," said Pollard.

"I think it is important to give the young guys an opportunity to play in such big games because it can only benefit them in future.

"This group of players has trained together for the last two weeks, and we have built cohesion in the squad."

Pollard will stand in for regular skipper Siya Kolisi and the Leicester Tigers star could not be more humbled by the opportunity.

"It is an honour to captain the Springboks and it is going to be an exciting challenge," said Pollard.

"My family is here, as my parents are coming to the game as well, so it is going to be a special occasion."





The Springboks have a record of maintaining as the Welsh have never won a Test in South Africa in 11 encounters.



Pollard insists that they won't give the tourists a sniff as they prepare for a revengeful Wales.

"We know Wales will get under our skin, but we won't take a step back. In fact, that usually brings the best out of us," said Pollard.

"Wales are a tough team. They don't go away, and they are a physical, but we are prepared for that.

"They also have a good tactical game, so it's going to be hard Test rugby, but if there is space out wide, we will try to take it."

Pollard was excited about playing in Bloemfontein and said: "It is a difficult ground to play at.

"I played my second Super Rugby game here and I remember we lost. When the Boks come here, there is a different feeling to Bloemfontein, so for us, it is a special place, and we'd like to keep it that way."

Kick-off is at 17:05.