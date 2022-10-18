Pollard likely to miss Springbok tour as flyhalf debate rages on

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is unlikely to feature in his side's end-of-year tour to Europe next month, where Tests against Ireland, Italy, France and England await.



The 28-year-old playmaker limped off on his debut for his new club, Leicester Tigers, two weeks ago, and he has since undergone a knee operation that is looking increasingly to rule him out for the remainder of the year.

It is a massive blow for the Boks, who also have regular second-choice pivot Elton Jantjies out.

"Handre had an operation after the Tigers game, and obviously, he is in rehab now. I think, given the latest news that I have on him, it will be tough to make the tour," said Nienaber addressing the media on Tuesday.

"In saying that, things can happen, but I think he's still on his way to return, and I think it will be a tough one for him to make the tour."

It is expected that Damian Willemse will continue taking on the flyhalf duties, while a fit-again Johan Goosen could provide backup.

In naming a training squad for camp on Tuesday, there was no room just yet for in-form Stormers playmaker Manie Libbok, who many thought would earn a Springbok debut on the upcoming tour.

"There is a big debate about flyhalf," Nienaber continued.

"We have Handre, Elton, and then, if you want to put them in a pecking order, a guy like Damian has stepped up nicely. He has started the last couple of games for us.

"In the alignment and preparation camps, we also had Johan Goosen with us as he was recovering from injury. He is getting a bit of a go now in the URC.

"If you look at that, there are probably six flyhalves or guys that can cover flyhalf, and there are also a couple of good performances from flyhalves in the URC that we are keeping an eye on.

"Not having Handre and Elton there .. we're comfortable with Damian, and he has proven himself in the last couple of Test matches while it is also nice to have Johan there and see how he falls into our program and how he delivers."

The likes of Libbok, meanwhile, might have to be content with being picked in Mzwandile Stick's SA A side for tour matches against Munster and Bristol.



