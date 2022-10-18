1h ago

add bookmark

Pollard likely to miss Springbok tour as flyhalf debate rages on

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is unlikely to feature in his side's end-of-year tour to Europe next month, where Tests against Ireland, Italy, France and England await. 

The 28-year-old playmaker limped off on his debut for his new club, Leicester Tigers, two weeks ago, and he has since undergone a knee operation that is looking increasingly to rule him out for the remainder of the year. 

It is a massive blow for the Boks, who also have regular second-choice pivot Elton Jantjies out

"Handre had an operation after the Tigers game, and obviously, he is in rehab now. I think, given the latest news that I have on him, it will be tough to make the tour," said Nienaber addressing the media on Tuesday.

"In saying that, things can happen, but I think he's still on his way to return, and I think it will be a tough one for him to make the tour."

It is expected that Damian Willemse will continue taking on the flyhalf duties, while a fit-again Johan Goosen could provide backup. 

In naming a training squad for camp on Tuesday, there was no room just yet for in-form Stormers playmaker Manie Libbok, who many thought would earn a Springbok debut on the upcoming tour. 

"There is a big debate about flyhalf," Nienaber continued. 

"We have Handre, Elton, and then, if you want to put them in a pecking order, a guy like Damian has stepped up nicely. He has started the last couple of games for us.

"In the alignment and preparation camps, we also had Johan Goosen with us as he was recovering from injury. He is getting a bit of a go now in the URC.

"If you look at that, there are probably six flyhalves or guys that can cover flyhalf, and there are also a couple of good performances from flyhalves in the URC that we are keeping an eye on.

"Not having Handre and Elton there .. we're comfortable with Damian, and he has proven himself in the last couple of Test matches while it is also nice to have Johan there and see how he falls into our program and how he delivers."

The likes of Libbok, meanwhile, might have to be content with being picked in Mzwandile Stick's SA A side for tour matches against Munster and Bristol. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokshandre pollardrugby
loading... Live
Stellenbosch FC 0
SuperSport United 2
View More
loading... Live
Chippa United 1
Sekhukhune United FC 0
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 134/9
Knights 21/3
View More
loading... Live
Rocks 0
Western Province 47/3
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6367 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5570 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo