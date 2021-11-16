Pollard, Reinach crack nod as halfbacks as Springboks make 3 changes for England Test

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made a few amendments to his team for Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.

There are three changes to the South African starting XV which beat Scotland 30-15 at Murrayfield last weekend.

There's a new halfback pairing, with Handre Pollard back at flyhalf in place of Elton Jantjies and Cobus Reinach replacing Herschel Jantjies at scrumhalf.

Up front, Lood de Jager will partner Eben Etzebeth at lock, with Franco Mostert moving to the bench.

A win for the Boks would not only see them retain their No 1 spot on the world rankings, but also finish a year-end tour unbeaten for the first time since 2013.

South Africa's last win over England in London came in 2014 when they prevailed 31-27. However, the Boks have won three of their last six Tests against Eddie Jones' charges - the most recent being the 32-12 Rugby World Cup final triumph in Yokohama.

???? Minor rotational changes to the Springbok team

?? Starts for De Jager, Reinach and Pollard at Twickenham

??? “England have made it clear that they’ll come hard at us in this match”

?? Team announcement: https://t.co/978wrrvKfi#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/Lzn7ewszf0 — Springboks (@Springboks) November 16, 2021

"We built up good momentum in the Tests against Wales and Scotland, and it is important for us to transfer that into our final match of the tour against England, so we opted to make only three changes to the starting team for this weekend's clash," Nienaber said in a statement.



"England will pose different threats to Scotland, and with that in mind we have decided to start with Handre, Cobus and Lood.

"Elton, Herschel and Franco have shown that they can inject energy and ignite a spark on attack off the bench, which will be handy against an English outfit that we know will be highly charged up for this match."

South Africa's last visit to Twickenham was a 12-11 loss in 2018 and Nienaber said he expected a similar tight battle.



"England have made it clear that they'll come hard at us in this match, and with a few British & Irish Lions players in their midst, home ground advantage and a new record of eight wins in a row against Australia adding to their motivation this weekend, so we know it will be a hard grind," said the Bok coach.

He added: "That said, we will enter the match equally motivated, especially with the opportunity to retain our status as the top team in the world for a third successive season and winning all three matches in the Outgoing Tour for the first time in eight years being a real prospect.

"This has been arguably the most challenging season for a Springbok team yet due to the challenges presented by the Covid19 pandemic, and to finish off the year with a victory against England would be a fantastic reward for the team."

As with most of the northern hemisphere teams, Nienaber expected a monstrous forward battle, but said England had the players and ability to mix things up.

"England have traditionally had a strong pack of forwards and backs that can trigger action on attack, but they have a number of new players and coaches this season, who will want to make their mark, so there may be a different dynamic in their style of play," Nienaber said.

"We've been doing our homework and we’ve been putting in the hard yards both on and off the field, so we need to make sure we are mentally and physically sharp on Saturday and convert the opportunities we create on attack into points because in a Test match such as this there are generally only a few of them."

Ireland's Andrew Brace will referee Saturday's Test. He'll be assisted by compatriot Frank Murphy and Australia's Angus Gardner, while another Irishman, Brian MacNeice, will be on television match official (TMO) duty.



Kick-off is at 17:15 (SA time) on Saturday.

